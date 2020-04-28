Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC oil supply surges in April ahead of new cut - Petro-Logistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

OPEC oil supply in April is at its highest since December 2018, a company that tracks oil shipments said on Tuesday, as producers pump at will before a new supply-limiting pact takes effect in May.

The month-on-month increase is more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd), Daniel Gerber, chief executive of Geneva-based Petro-Logistics, said. He did not give a March figure, but OPEC said in a report it pumped 28.61 million bpd last month.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is pumping more in April because an earlier supply pact it had with Russia and other outside countries collapsed in March, prompting OPEC to remove limits on its output.

April's increase is being driven by "record supply from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as a multi-year high from Kuwait despite the country reining in production in advance of the May 1 curtailment," Petro-Logistics said.

Oil has slumped this year following a slide in demand caused by lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak and the ending of the earlier OPEC-led pact. Brent crude hit a 21-year low of $15.98 a barrel on April 22.

To shore up the market, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed earlier this month to a new supply pact from May 1. Kuwait has said it is already cutting production ahead of the new agreement.

OPEC+ plans to reduce output by a record 9.7 million bpd for May and June. Other nations, including the United States, have also said they will be pumping less.

Petrologistics is among the companies that measures OPEC supply, which excludes oil produced and placed in storage, by tracking tanker shipments. OPEC does not issue timely estimates of its own production.

(Editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aEquities brush off oil price chaos
RE
09:14aEquities brush off oil price chaos
RE
09:12aGovernment expects Poland's economy to shrink 3.4% in 2020 - media
RE
09:12aChina to speed up infrastructure construction, says cabinet
RE
09:12aMnuchin warns that U.S. Treasury will audit coronavirus business loans
RE
09:09aNigeria seeks $2.36 bln in domestic loans; external markets unfavourable
RE
09:07aWall Street set to jump as 3M, Pfizer earnings impress
RE
09:06aOPEC oil supply surges in April ahead of new cut - Petro-Logistics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: KPMG delivers report on special investigation
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release
4BP PLC : BP : First quarter 2020 results
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group