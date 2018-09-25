Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC's Barkindo calls for cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

MADRID (Reuters) - Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo called for cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries on Tuesday, warning that failure to do so could lead to one crisis after another.

"It is important that OPEC and non-OPEC countries cooperate so that we do not fall from one crisis to another," Barkindo said at an event organised by Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa in Madrid.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday he hoped decisions taken by the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial committee would not be affected by comments made by the U.S. President Donald Trump on oil producers.

Trump, in a tweet, has linked U.S. support for Middle Eastern countries to oil prices and has repeatedly urged OPEC to lower prices.

OPEC and its allies reduced oil output in August as a drop in Iranian supply due to U.S. sanctions.

Global energy demand is expected to grow by 33 percent to 2040, the Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Barkindo said, citing the group's long-term world oil outlook, released on Sunday.

Oil would continue to have a predominant role in the energy mix for the foreseeable future, Barkindo said during a question and answer session.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pWORLD BANK : Labor, Taxation, and Social Policies Must Be Upgraded to Address Rising Inequality in Europe and Central Asia and in Kosovo, Says World Bank
PU
01:54pDigital Asset Monetary Network Repurchases Common Stock at $1.00 per Share
GL
01:49pBrazil's Central Bank Hints at Rate Increases
DJ
01:49pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Rises Above 3.10% Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
01:47pUK to take over Liverpool hospital build after Carillion collapse - Sky News
RE
01:39pWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : August 2018 crude steel production
PU
01:36pOPEC's Barkindo calls for cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries
RE
01:36pOil hits four-year peak after OPEC+ shows no sign of turning on the taps
RE
01:36pOil hits four-year peak after OPEC+ shows no sign of turning on the taps
RE
01:35pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Struggles For Direction Ahead Of Widely Expected Fed Rate Hike
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4Next lifts profit guidance, plays down Brexit threat
5LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.