Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo attends the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's quick moves to restore output have been crucial to curbing oil price volatility after the global oil market had been shaken up following the attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.

Barkindo told an energy conference in Kazakhstan that an extraordinary meeting of OPEC members and fellow oil exporters was not on the cards as Saudi Arabia has restored the bulk of its supply and the incident was "behind us".

The group remains focused on maintaining oil price stability and "will do whatever it takes to insulate oil from politics", he said.

Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.

Speaking about shorter-term risks, he said the oil market was focusing on the outcome of the trade talks between the United States and China.

Overall, while global economic growth figures indicated deceleration, they were not "worrisome" and indicated no signs of recession, Barkindo said.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 62.32 Delayed Quote.19.36%
WTI -0.41% 56.46 Delayed Quote.29.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aOil prices steady amid concerns of rising supplies and sluggish demand
RE
02:10aOPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility
RE
02:04aOil prices steady amid concerns of rising supplies and sluggish demand
RE
02:00aItaly's Popolare di Bari close to buying small bank - CEO to press
RE
01:48aNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : FARM Animal Care Program Announces Version 4.0 Changes for 2020
PU
01:48aRESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 17 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged
PU
01:37aUK to repatriate 16,000 people on fourth day of Thomas Cook collapse
RE
01:21aDOLLAR INDEX : steady, though trade deal optimism aids riskier currencies
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
2Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
5Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group