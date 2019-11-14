Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC sees smaller 2020 oil surplus ahead of policy meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:46am EST
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna

OPEC said on Thursday it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020 as rivals pumped more despite a smaller surplus of crude in the global market, building a case for the group to maintain supply curbs when it meets to discuss policy next month.

In its last monthly report before the Dec. 5-6 talks, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said demand for its crude would average 29.58 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, 1.12 million bpd less than in 2019.

The drop in demand could encourage OPEC and its allies to keep supply curbs in place when they gather in Vienna, although the report kept its 2020 economic and oil demand growth forecasts steady and was more upbeat about the outlook.

"On a positive note, signs of improving trade relations between the U.S. and China, a potential agreement on Brexit after the UK's general election, fiscal stimulus in Japan, and a stabilisation of the downward slope in major emerging economies could stabilise growth at the current forecast level," OPEC said in the report.

The report echoes comments from OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, who has said the outlook in 2020 could surprise to the upside, citing prospects for a resolution of the U.S.-Chinese trade row and lower non-OPEC supply.

Oil prices were steady after the report's release, trading near $63 a barrel, below the level some OPEC officials say they favour.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have since Jan. 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd. In July, the alliance, known as OPEC+, renewed the pact until March 2020.

The report said oil inventories in developed economies fell in September, a trend that could ease OPEC concern about a glut. But stocks still exceeded the five-year average, a measure OPEC watches closely, by 28 million barrels.

NON-OPEC SUPPLY TRIMMED

OPEC and its partners have been limiting supply since 2017, helping revive prices by clearing a glut that built up in 2014-2016 when producers pumped at will.

But higher prices have also boosted U.S. shale and other rival supplies. OPEC expects its market share to fall in the next few years before recovering.

OPEC in the report trimmed its 2020 forecast for growth in non-OPEC supply to 2.17 million bpd, 40,000 bpd less than the previous forecast. World oil demand was expected to rise by 1.08 million bpd or 1%, unchanged from last month.

A slowdown in non-OPEC supply would help OPEC's effort to manage the market. But non-OPEC output is still expected to grow at almost twice the rate of world oil demand in 2020, presenting OPEC and its allies with a continuing challenge to balance the market.

OPEC's October output jumped by 943,000 bpd to 29.65 million bpd, according to figures the group collects from secondary sources, as Saudi Arabia's supply recovered from attacks in September.

The report suggested there would be a 2020 surplus of 70,000 bpd if OPEC kept pumping at October's rate and other factors remained equal, less than the 340,000 bpd surplus implied in September's report before the Saudi attacks.

(Editing by David Evans and Edmund Blair)

By Alex Lawler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.85657 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 62.92 Delayed Quote.14.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 64.167 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
WTI 0.12% 57.5 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aRBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for November 2019
AQ
09:01aCanadian New House Prices Rose in September
DJ
08:55aUNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Quarterly report
PU
08:55aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Modernization programme in Lesotho zooms in on the Harmonized System
PU
08:50aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MONTENEGRO : DPM Pažin to pay official visit to Germany today
PU
08:49aBritain's Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for lower sales
RE
08:46aOPEC sees smaller 2020 oil surplus ahead of policy meeting
RE
08:46aU.S. Producer Prices Increased in October
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High
DJ
08:41aNorth Korea rebuffs U.S. offer of December talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
3E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
4NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
5CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group