Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC supply curbs, U.S. measures could support oil prices near term - Goldman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

Supply restraint by core-OPEC producers could push second-quarter Brent oil prices up to $30 a barrel, while U.S. measures to support the market could underpin prices in the near term, Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Citing Wall Street Journal reports that the United States was considering intervening in the ongoing Saudi-Russian price war and Texas regulators may curb oil output, the U.S. investment bank said such action would reduce global and U.S. domestic supplies.

U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday, extending steep gains from the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would "get involved" in the price war at an "appropriate time". [O/R]

While any U.S. measures could support the oil market into the second half of the year, however, Goldman Sachs said accompanying supply cuts would still not be enough to offset the 8 million barrels per day (bpd) demand loss - brought about by countries slowing economic activity to halt the spread of the coronavirus which has caused nearly 10,000 deaths worldwide.

"Medium-term, the impact of such policies will depend on their political viability given the upcoming presidential election," Goldman Sachs said in the note issued on Thursday.

U.S. production quotas could create a $5 to $10 upside to Goldman Sachs' West Texas Intermediate price forecast of $40 to $45 a barrel in 2021, the bank said.

While a return to U.S. oil supply management policies of the 1970s and 80s would "help support prices in the third and fourth quarter above our $30 and $40 a barrel Brent forecast, they would simply replace OPEC's arti?cial price support policy with another," the bank said, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is a key member.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aGermany to facilitate retail sector cooperation to fight coronavirus - Der Spiegel
RE
02:25aOPEC supply curbs, U.S. measures could support oil prices near term - Goldman
RE
02:05aOil extends recovery as Trump hints at intervening in Saudi-Russia price war
RE
02:00aOil extends recovery as Trump hints at intervening in Saudi-Russia price war
RE
01:58aLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
01:58aThailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections for total of 322
RE
01:58aMalaysia to deploy army amid movement curbs to contain coronavirus
RE
01:58aUnity will help Iran overcome coronavirus, Rouhani says
RE
01:58aSOUTH KOREA, CHINA, JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO HOLD VIDEO CONFERENCE OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE : Seoul
RE
01:48aAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Fish Feast on Soy-based Feed Inside Cambodia's First In-Pond Aquaculture Raceway
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia delays budget as coronavirus appears among cruise passenge..
3GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
4BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group