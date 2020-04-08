Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC+ talks face challenges over baseline for cuts and U.S. role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 08:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin

OPEC and its allies are due to hold talks on Thursday to discuss the biggest coordinated supply production cut in history but they must agree on two major points: the levels from which any cuts should be made and how the United States will respond.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he had brokered a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, or 10 to 15% of global oil supplies. The coronavirus crisis has slashed demand by 30%.

ALL ABOUT THE BASELINE

OPEC sources have told Reuters a key element to the discussions is reaching a deal on what levels of national production to use to calculate any output cuts.

An OPEC source said discussion were around whether to cut from April levels or whether to use a period before that.

Another source said Riyadh, which hiked output to a record 12.3 million bpd in April from 9.8 million bpd in March, was insisting on cutting production from April levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he favoured cuts being made from production levels in the first quarter.

"Clearly, cuts taking place from the most recent elevated levels would have less impact on absolute supply," FGE Energy said.

THE PRODUCTION DATA CHALLENGE

But one of the challenges facing OPEC+ - the informal grouping of the Organization Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers - is getting reliable production figures for producers.

OPEC's monthly oil market report on output from its members relies on secondary sources including price reporting agencies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to assess production.

Secondary source data is sometimes at odds with the direct submissions of individual members, which has allowed some members like Nigeria and Iraq to justify lagging behind on compliance with previous cut agreements.

The data usually carries a lag of up to two weeks, so February's production figures were published on March 11 and the March figures are expected to come out on April 16.

Another challenge for OPEC+ has been around how some members assess their production. After much debate, Russia secured agreement among OPEC+ to include oil and condensate - a by product in crude production - in its total output level.

THE U.S. CONUNDRUM

Russia has insisted that it would only accept cuts to its output if the United States joined in with reductions.

The U.S. Department of Energy said U.S. output was already falling without government intervention, in line with the position of the White House that it would not intervene.

U.S. Department of Energy projections now show U.S. oil output averaging 11 million bpd in 2021, which correlates to about a 2 million bpd decline from the late 2019 peak.

But Moscow has said natural production declines were not the same as the voluntary output cuts now being negotiated.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aJewish Chronicle to seek liquidation
RE
08:23aMalaysian aviation regulator sees nearly 40% fewer passengers this year
RE
08:18aNordgold Begins Preliminary Economic Assessment of Tokkinsky Project in Russia
PU
08:18aSpirit AeroSystems halts production for Boeing jets indefinitely
RE
08:12aPortuguese hotels to lay off 85% of workers in April
RE
08:08aOPEC+ talks face challenges over baseline for cuts and U.S. role
RE
08:04aHedge fund firm DG Partners' main computer-driven fund up 10% - source
RE
08:04aSpain hits 14,500 coronavirus deaths, big economic slump forecast
RE
08:02aTesco defends dividend payout as warns coronavirus costs could top $1 billion
RE
07:57aMarathon Oil deepens spending cuts on oil price rout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..
4DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
5THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Investors See Bonanza in Distressed Real Estate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group