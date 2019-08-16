Log in
OPEC to issue August oil market report at 1120 GMT

08/16/2019 | 05:29am EDT
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna

(Reuters) - OPEC's August Monthly Oil Market Report will be issued at 1120 GMT (1220 London time, 1320 Vienna time) on Friday, the group said in an email.

(Editing by Mark Potter)
