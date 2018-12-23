Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC+ will hold extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough' - UAE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 06:12pm CET
FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister OPEC President Al Mazrouei addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna

KUWAIT (Reuters) - OPEC and allied oil producers are ready to hold an extraordinary meeting and will do what is needed if the current cut in oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day does not balance the market next year, the United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Sunday.

Extending the output agreement signed in early December will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands, Suhail al-Mazrouei told a news conference at a gathering of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.

"What if the 1.2 million barrels of cuts are not enough? I am telling you that if it is not, we will meet and see what is enough and we will do it," Mazrouei said.

"The plan (to cut oil production) is well studied but if it does not work, we always have the power in OPEC to call for an extraordinary meeting," he added.

"If we are required to extend for (another) six months, we will do it... I can assure you an extension will not be a problem.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russia-led allies agreed earlier this month to slash oil production by more than the market had expected.

Still, oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017 as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks. [O/R]

The UAE minister said a joint OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in Baku at the end of February or the beginning of March, as producers aim to return the oil market to the balance reached in the summer of 2018.

Mazrouei was speaking at a joint news conference with the Iraqi and Algerian energy ministers as well as Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor, Adeeb Al-Aama.

Al-Aama said oil market oversupply had fallen to 37 million barrels of crude in November from 340 million barrels in January 2017, when OPEC and its allies began cutting production in an attempt to lift the price of crude.

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said there was an expectation that the oil output cut decision could be renewed, adding that Iraq would be willing to extend the production agreement in April. OPEC is set to hold its next oil output policy decision meeting that month in Vienna.

"We will be watching the prices and how they react over time," Ghadhban said.

Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the reduction agreement, Al-Aama said, adding that the world's top oil exporter's production in January is see at 10.2 million bpd, lower than its output target of 10.3 million bpd under the recent pact.

The kingdom has over committed with previous cuts, reducing more than its share and reaching a compliance of 120 percent from January 2017 until May 2018, Al-Aama said.

(Writing by Nafisa Eltahir and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson, Hugh Lawson and Richard Balmforth)

By Ahmed Hagagy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45pCITY OF MARION IL : Council Agenda Wednesday December 26, 2018
PU
06:12pOPEC+ will hold extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough' - UAE
RE
05:25pNATIONAL SECURITIES : Mongolia's Cryptocurrency Exchange ''AIS-X'' Establishes Business Partnerships with Local Financial Institutions, Starting Operations as an Integrated Financial Service from March 2019
AQ
05:15pOnce Hot Housing Market Likely to Cool Further in 2019
DJ
05:15pGuangdong's Factories Speak No Evil, Even if They Wanted To--Overheard
DJ
05:03pTrump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January
DJ
12:46pIraq oil minister willing to extend agreement on oil production cuts in April
RE
12:28pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:27pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:24pChina considers unified foreign investment law - Xinhua
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2CAMPBELL SOUP : KRAFT HEINZ, MONDELEZ MAKE THE CUT IN CAMPBELL SOUP'S INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AUCTION: sources
3UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
4UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.