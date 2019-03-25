OPEN MINDS Announces Final Agenda & Faculty For The Consumer Engagement Technologies Summit In New Orleans

Gettysburg, Pa, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS announced the final agenda and faculty for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Consumer Engagement Technologies Summit. This executive summit will be held on June 6, 2019 from 8:00am – 4:00pm following The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Consumer Engagement Technologies Summit is designed to help executives develop a proactive plan to integrate new digital technologies into their programs in order to increase consumers’ preference for their services, empower consumers to play a new role in their care, and decrease the service cost.

During this executive event, participants will learn about emerging trends in consumer treatment technologies, explore new digital treatment options, hear case study presentations from organizations that have successfully incorporated consumer engagement technologies into their programing, and learn how executives of provider organizations can integrate new technologies into their strategy.

The summit agenda will include:

Imagine The Possibilities: Addressing The Technology Challenges & Opportunities For Behavioral Healthcare Providers – Chris Williams, MA, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS

– Chris Williams, MA, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS New Directions Behavioral Health’s Partnership With Talkspace, Offering Online Text, Voice & Video Messaging Therapy – Andrea Auxier, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, New Directions

– Andrea Auxier, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, New Directions Time Is Money – Using Mobile Assessments To Shorten Wait Times, Reduce Errors, & Improve Staff Efficiencies – Chris Thompson, MHA, Chief Operating Officer, Monarch

– Chris Thompson, MHA, Chief Operating Officer, Monarch Robotics, AI, & Smart Homes: How Emerging Technologies Can Promote Engagement – Davis Park, Executive Director, Front Porch Center for Innovation & Wellbeing

– Davis Park, Executive Director, Front Porch Center for Innovation & Wellbeing Technology & Rethinking Mental Healthcare – Larry Smith, CPRSS, Chief Operating Officer, Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc.

– Larry Smith, CPRSS, Chief Operating Officer, Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc. TeleMAT: A Practical Solution For Under-Resourced Rural Communities – Featuring Neal A. Bowen, Ph.D., Chief Mental Health Officer, Hidalgo Medical Services

“Innovation in the Behavioral Health tech space is moving at light speed. For providers, it’s nearly impossible to keep pace and make informed decisions when assessing which technologies are best for their organization.” Mr. Williams said. “Consumer Engagement Tech Summit presenters will share their insights, experiences, and processes when selecting, implementing, and measuring ROI of a variety of technologies. Attendees will learn first-hand, strategies to help determine which technologies would best benefit their organizations.”

Christopher Williams, MA, Senior Associate with OPEN MINDS, will lead the summit. Mr. Williams brings over 25 years of strategic marketing and communications experience to the OPEN MINDS team and currently serves as a Senior Associate leading projects related to developing strategic partnerships, brand and reputation management, strategic and crisis communications, as well as mixed-method research design and statistical analysis. Mr. Williams’s full biography can found at https://www.openminds.com/team-members/christopher-williams-m-a/.

We encourage early registration as seats for this one-of-a-kind program are limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute has the option to attend this summit. Individual registrations for the summit are available for $300. Learn more about registration options at https://strategy.openminds.com/register/.

This year’s summit will take place one day after The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. The institute will return to the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and will focus on the strategy tools executives need for success in a market dominated by value-based reimbursement.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Sarah Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS or Stacey Cotton, Institute Director, Education Programs at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Sarah C. Threnhauser Open Minds 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com Stacey Cotton Open Minds 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com