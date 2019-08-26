Log in
OPEN MINDS Announces Final Agenda For The Innovative Treatment Programs For Value-Based Partnerships Executive Summit & Showcase

08/26/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the agenda for the highly anticipated executive summit, Innovative Treatment Programs For Value-Based Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Summit & Showcase, which will be held on September 9, 2019 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. This summit will focus on exploring successful innovative treatment programs for consumers with complex support needs.

Ken Carr, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS will kick-off the day with an overview of the trends driving new innovation in the health and human service market and a review of the OPEN MINDS strategic framework for designing and launching sustainable treatment programs. Following the opening, the summit will feature case study presentations on cutting-edge new clinical programs – including their design and keys to successful implementation and sustainability. The day will conclude with a round table discussion on the strategic challenges to innovation for specialty provider organizations, which will include all of the case study presenters.

High-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country participating at the summit include:

  1. Lee Anne Langhurst, LCSW, Vice President, Account Management, Talkspace
  2. Kathleen Mahieu, ME.D., MBA, Lead Business Consultant for Strategy & Innovation, Aetna Behavioral Health
  3. Brandi Mauck Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Allegheny HealthChoices, Inc.
  4. Andrew F. Vitullo, Vice President of Development, Kolmac Outpatient Recovery
  5. R. Marie Wenzel, MSW, LSW, PEACE Program Director, Horizon House, Inc.

The final agenda is available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/pre-institute-innovative-treatment-programs-summit/.

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Pass to The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat has access to this summit. Individual registrations for the summit are available for $300. Learn more about the registration options at https://leadership.openminds.com/register/.

This year’s summit will take place the day before The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat. The Retreat will be held at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel and will focus on the strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.

 ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
events@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
