OPEN MINDS Announces Special Offer For Their 2020 Executive Institute Series

11/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS announced the dates and locations for the upcoming 2020 OPEN MINDS Institutes along with a special offer only available until December 31, 2019. The OPEN MINDS executive institute series is designed specifically to meet the strategic information needs of executives in health and human service organizations serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs.

“The pressure on health plans and provider organizations to deliver value is more intense than ever – particularly for the consumers who have the most complex and resource-intense needs. And, to help executives keep on top of the complex consumer market sectors and ‘best practices’ in those market sectors, we have developed a cutting edge executive institute series for 2020,” said Monica E. Oss, the chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. “If your organization is serving consumers with a mental illness or addiction, a chronic disease, or a cognitive condition like autism, I/DD, or Alzheimer’s and dementia, our executive institutes are the best source of information on the emerging successful practices. Our sessions consider the unique needs of serving children with complex needs, the models needed to make interaction with the juvenile justice and adult corrections system work, and the social support service landscape.”

From now through December 31, 2019, OPEN MINDS is offering a special promotion for executives interested in sending a team to any of their 2020 executive institutes. Organizations that buy a registration for any institute can send another attendee at no cost. There is no limit on the number of buy-one, get-one registrations that can be purchased, but they are non-refundable. For more on the special offer, go to https://www.openminds.com/executive-education/. The schedule for the 2020 OPEN MINDS institute series includes five key executive gatherings.

 

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton
OPEN MINDS
877-350-6463
events@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
