OPEN MINDS Announces The Final Faculty List & Agenda For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat taking place September 9-12, 2019 at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Focused on strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal, The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat kicks off on Tuesday, September 10th with the keynote session Building A Trauma-Informed Provider Network: The Aetna Experience, presented by Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid.

The Retreat features many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:

Wendy Allen, Artist, Lincoln Into Art Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid Carol Cassell, Executive Director, Recovery Health Solutions IPA, LLC Stephen Christian-Michaels, MA, Chief Strategy Officer, Wesley Family Services Carl E. Clark, II, President Chief Executive Officer, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Terry G. Fox, Licensed Battlefield Guide, Gettysburg Raouf (Ron) Gharbo, DO, FAANEM, FAAPMR, Autonomic Nervous System Rehabilitation Subject-Matter Expert, ANS Health, LLC. Alan Girard, MA, LPC, CAC II, CHC, Chief Operating Officer, Front Range Health Partners, LLC Jeff Klimaski, President & Chief Operating Officer, The Columbus Organization Robert Kreider, J.D., President Emeritus, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Kathleen Mahieu, ME.d., MBA, Lead Business Consultant for Strategy & Innovation, Aetna Behavioral Health Bruce Nisbet, MSW, DFNAP, President/Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Health and Human Services Kelly Phillips-Henry, Psy.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Mental Health Center Robert Prosperi, Licensed Battlefield Guide, Gettysburg Harriet Stein, President, Big Toe in the Water, LLC Jim Triandiflou, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Relias Andrew F. Vitullo, Vice President of Development, Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Luanne Welch, President & Chief Executive Officer, Easter Seals UCP North Carolina & Virginia Marie Wenzel, MSW, LSW, PEACE Program Director, Horizon House, Inc.

The complete list of featured speakers and faculty members are available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/faculty/.

Highlights of the agenda include:

Three intensive, information-packed programs will take place Monday, September 9, 2019, the day before the Retreat:

The final agenda is available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/agenda/.

The attendee list is also available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/who-attends/.

The Retreat is approaching ‘sold out’ status. Secure your registration now for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat and the executive seminars and summits with an all-access registration pass.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Related Articles

Sarah C. Threnhauser OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com