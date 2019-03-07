OPEN MINDS Releases New Book On Provider Managed Care Competencies & Best Practices

Gettysburg, PA, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released a new readings book, Thriving With Managed Care: An OPEN MINDS Readings Book On Organizational Competencies & Best Practices In Health Plan Contract Management, focused on essential best management practices and the internal organizational supports necessary to succeed in a high-volume and outcomes-driven managed care environment. This book has been specifically designed for executives in the complex care market, including mental health; addiction treatment; chronic care management, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities services; long-term services and supports; children's services; juvenile justice; social services; and adult corrections health care.

The readings book is a selection of OPEN MINDS resources curated by OPEN MINDS senior associates, Richard Louis, III and Ken Carr. This readings book content includes:

Core themes related to customer-centric intake and admission processes to ensure maximum client visits and reduce "no show rates"

Development of winning marketing strategies and account management to drive and maintain maximum referral volume

Customer focused care coordination for effective continued stay reviews, treatment updates and discharge planning

"In an evolving managed care marketplace new payer service delivery requirements and expectations are changing the way community mental health provider organizations deliver traditional mental health services. To be successful in this environment, provider organizations must be managed care ready and positioned as a "preferred provider" in this competitive market," said Sarah C. Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS. "Our readings book is a convenient collection of OPEN MINDS resources designed to help provider organization's position themselves for success in the world of managed care."

This publication, Thriving With Managed Care: An OPEN MINDS Readings Book On Organizational Competencies & Best Practices In Health Plan Contract Management, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $250.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Sarah C. Threnhauser OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 openminds@openminds.com