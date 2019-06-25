OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Illinois Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

Gettysburg, Pa, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Illinois. The resources include analysis of the Illinois’ Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

The Illinois Medicaid managed care program is called HealthChoice Illinois. The state contracts with seven health plans and are available for download.

All managed care health plans are responsible for delivering physical health and behavioral health benefits, as well as long-term services and supports (LTSS). Prior to redesign, the state operated three separate managed care programs with different benefit packages specific to the enrolled population. As before, the health plans serve populations including families and children, Medicaid expansion adults, and aged and disabled adults. New populations added to the HealthChoice Illinois managed care program include: children with special needs, children receiving Supplemental Security Income, children in the Medically Fragile Technology waiver, and children in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The state contracts with five health plans to provide services statewide and contracts for services in Cook County only (includes Chicago). This represents an expansion of managed care from 30 counties, under the previous program, to all counties in the state.

Statewide Health Plans:

Cook County Only Health Plans:

Additionally, the OPEN MINDS team has four in-depth profiles of the Illinois state health system:

Illinois Health Care System Landscape: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides information on each state’s largest health plans, Medicaid expansion policy, health insurance marketplace plans, demographics, population health insurance coverage by payer, and more.

Illinois Medicaid System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides a detailed exploration of each state’s Medicaid financing system, including a review of the managed care financing systems, largest health plans by enrollment, key players in the state Medicaid department, and plans for future system changes and contract reprocurements.

Illinois Behavioral Health System State Profile Report, which provides a comprehensive listing of behavioral health benefits in the state, care coordination programs related to behavioral health, and behavioral health subcontractors for health plans.

Illinois Medicaid/Medicare Dual Eligible System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides an overview of each state’s dual eligible financing system, as well as the largest Medicare health plans serving dual eligibles and details on new initiatives involving the dual eligible population.

