OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Illinois Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Illinois. The resources include analysis of the Illinois’ Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

The Illinois Medicaid managed care program is called HealthChoice Illinois. The state contracts with seven health plans and are available for download.

All managed care health plans are responsible for delivering physical health and behavioral health benefits, as well as long-term services and supports (LTSS). Prior to redesign, the state operated three separate managed care programs with different benefit packages specific to the enrolled population. As before, the health plans serve populations including families and children, Medicaid expansion adults, and aged and disabled adults. New populations added to the HealthChoice Illinois managed care program include: children with special needs, children receiving Supplemental Security Income, children in the Medically Fragile Technology waiver, and children in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The state contracts with five health plans to provide services statewide and contracts for services in Cook County only (includes Chicago). This represents an expansion of managed care from 30 counties, under the previous program, to all counties in the state.

Statewide Health Plans:

Cook County Only Health Plans:

The Illinois Medicaid Managed Care Contracts are available now for all Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. Individual contracts may be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $1,500 each.

Additionally, the OPEN MINDS team has four in-depth profiles of the Illinois state health system:

The Illinois suite of state profiles is now available now for the Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. In addition, the OPEN MINDS team has a wealth of additional Illinois-specific resources. A monthly OPEN MINDS market intelligence update is available to all health and human services executives. To sign up, OPEN MINDS Circle members should set their email preferences under the My Account Settings.

All of these resources, and more, are available as part of an OPEN MINDS Circle Elite membership. Membership includes unlimited organizational access to all OPEN MINDS content and databases, plus executive education events, and other exclusive Elite member benefits. Learn more about becoming an Elite OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/elite.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

Sarah C. Threnhauser
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
info@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
