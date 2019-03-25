OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Kansas Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

Gettysburg, Pa, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Kansas. The resources include analysis of the Kansas Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

Kansas’ Medicaid managed care program is called KanCare. The state contracts with three health plans deliver physical health and behavioral health benefits and long-term services and supports (LTSS) for most populations, including families and children, dual eligibles, and aged and disabled adults.

In June 2018, the state announced the awards for the reprocurement of the KanCare health plans. Contracts for the three health plans, effective, January 1, 2019, are available for download:

The Kansas Medicaid Managed Care Contracts are available now for all Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. Individual contracts may be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $1,500 each.

Additionally, the OPEN MINDS team has four in-depth profiles of the Kansas state health system:

Kansas Health Care System Landscape: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides information on each state’s largest health plans, Medicaid expansion policy, health insurance marketplace plans, demographics, population health insurance coverage by payer, and more.

Kansas Medicaid System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides a detailed exploration of each state’s Medicaid financing system, including a review of the managed care financing systems, largest health plans by enrollment, key players in the state Medicaid department, and plans for future system changes and contract reprocurements.

Kansas Behavioral Health System State Profile Report, which provides a comprehensive listing of behavioral health benefits in the state, care coordination programs related to behavioral health, and behavioral health subcontractors for health plans.

Kansas Medicaid/Medicare Dual Eligible System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides an overview of each state’s dual eligible financing system, as well as the largest Medicare health plans serving dual eligibles and details on new initiatives involving the dual eligible population.

The Kansas suite of state profiles is now available now for the Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. In addition, the OPEN MINDS team has a wealth of additional Kansas-specific resources. A monthly OPEN MINDS Kansas market intelligence update is available to all health and human services executives. To sign up, OPEN MINDS Circle members should set their email preferences under the My Account Settings.

All of these resources, and more, are available as part of an OPEN MINDS Circle Elite membership. Membership includes unlimited organizational access to all OPEN MINDS content and databases, plus executive education events, and other exclusive Elite member benefits. Learn more about becoming an Elite OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/elite.

