Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Kansas Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Kansas. The resources include analysis of the Kansas Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

0_medium_Logo_Med_Horizontal_RGB_PPT_122917_936am_mjh.jpg


Kansas’ Medicaid managed care program is called KanCare. The state contracts with three health plans deliver physical health and behavioral health benefits and long-term services and supports (LTSS) for most populations, including families and children, dual eligibles, and aged and disabled adults.

In June 2018, the state announced the awards for the reprocurement of the KanCare health plans. Contracts for the three health plans, effective, January 1, 2019, are available for download:

The Kansas Medicaid Managed Care Contracts are available now for all Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. Individual contracts may be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $1,500 each.

Additionally, the OPEN MINDS team has four in-depth profiles of the Kansas state health system:

The Kansas suite of state profiles is now available now for the Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. In addition, the OPEN MINDS team has a wealth of additional Kansas-specific resources. A monthly OPEN MINDS Kansas market intelligence update is available to all health and human services executives. To sign up, OPEN MINDS Circle members should set their email preferences under the My Account Settings.

All of these resources, and more, are available as part of an OPEN MINDS Circle Elite membership. Membership includes unlimited organizational access to all OPEN MINDS content and databases, plus executive education events, and other exclusive Elite member benefits. Learn more about becoming an Elite OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/elite.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Sarah C. Threnhauser
Open Minds
717-334-1329
events@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:27pNIKE : Michael Avenatti Charged With Attempted Extortion From Nike, Bank Fraud -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:25pRAKUTEN : Announcement of Registration Completion of Rakuten Wallet, Inc., a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc., as a Virtual Currency Exchange Service Provider.
PU
07:22pAPPLE : Pushes Beyond iPhone With Launch of TV, Finance, Gaming, News Services
DJ
07:20pRATIONAL : at the Dementia, Care and Nursing Home Expo 2019. 26-27 March 2019, NEC, Birmingham.
PU
07:20pLAKE RESOURCES NL : Cauchari Drilling update Opens in a new Window
PU
07:20pPETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Duncan McNiven
PU
07:20pBOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
RE
07:20pBOEING : fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system - sources
RE
07:19pAIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
RE
07:17pAIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
371% OF SPECIALTY PROVIDER ORGANIZATIONS PARTICIPATING IN PERFORMANCE-BASED REIMBURSEMENT: Results Released ..
4EARTH NETWORKS : Announces Completion of Severe Weather Early Warning System for PAGASA
5Rotary Club's ‘3H Medical Outreach Program' receives RM50,000 sponsorship from Fusionex

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.