OPEX Group launches emissions reduction service

May 15, 2020

Data science and predictive technology service provider, OPEX Group, has launched a new emissions reduction service in response to demand from the oil and gas industry, as operators seek to cut costs and achieve ambitious net-zero targets.

X-PAS™ Emissions is a new data science service which enables operators to reduce CO2 intensity and emissions from oil and gas operations. It aims to help customers reduce annual CO2 tonnage by 15%.

Powered by OPEX's predictive technology, the system dynamically calculates and displays in real time the lowest achievable emissions intensity for an asset's production target and plant configuration. Via a portal, users then have full visibility of the energy use, the emissions intensity of their assets and the operational actions they can take to reduce emissions. Read more…