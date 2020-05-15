Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEX Group launches emissions reduction service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 10:35am EDT

May 15, 2020

Data science and predictive technology service provider, OPEX Group, has launched a new emissions reduction service in response to demand from the oil and gas industry, as operators seek to cut costs and achieve ambitious net-zero targets.

X-PAS™ Emissions is a new data science service which enables operators to reduce CO2 intensity and emissions from oil and gas operations. It aims to help customers reduce annual CO2 tonnage by 15%.

Powered by OPEX's predictive technology, the system dynamically calculates and displays in real time the lowest achievable emissions intensity for an asset's production target and plant configuration. Via a portal, users then have full visibility of the energy use, the emissions intensity of their assets and the operational actions they can take to reduce emissions. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 14:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aPresidents Column (May 2020)
PU
11:00aMODI GOVERNMENT'S FAITH &NDASH; INDIA'S WELFARE ONLY THROUGH FARMERS' WELFARE; WHEN FARMERS ARE EMPOWERED, COUNTRY WOULD BECOME SELF-RELIANT : Shri Amit Shah
PU
10:58aLockheed Martin to pay $300 million more to suppliers hit by coronavirus
RE
10:57aJD.com forecasts revenue above estimates on demand for daily essentials
RE
10:55aU.S.-China trade deal not falling apart - White House adviser
RE
10:53aU.S. April Retail Sales Down 16.4% -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:45aNEW JERSEY MINING : Provides First Quarter Update on Operations and Corporate Activities
PU
10:40aBRUNSWICK : Brands Win Seven Boating Industry Top Products Awards
PU
10:40aBRUNSWICK : Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings
PU
10:40aEDA EUROPEAN DEFENCE AGENCY : New project (SPICE) to improve military sensor performance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Shares in BT jump on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
4BP PLC : Russia's Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first-quarter loss, cuts output
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group