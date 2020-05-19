OPINION PIECE by Joe Healy - A European tax on meat: a proposal that could be as simplistic as counter productive!

A simple analysis, breaking down the effects of such a tax, allows us to realise this very quickly. Firstly, a tax on meat would be meant to discourage consumers from opting for meat products. Imposing such taxes on everyday consumer products has never had a very good track record in terms of efficiency. Meat is also a staple commodity, the demand for which is not very elastic to price fluctuations. For the consumer, the only real substitute for one type of meat is… another type of meat. This is the reality of the market, which stems from a deep and vital need for this product. In reality, heavily taxing meat would be seen as an injustice, preventing the classes struggling to make ends meet from having access to an entire component of a balanced diet. With the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 how could such a measure not appear as a double penalty for people already badly impacted?

Had livestock farmers had their say, had we taken a step back to think about this question in the context of trade agreements or European treaties, ultimately, had we taken the time to analyse this, this proposal would have seemed a lot more problematic and quite simply counterproductive. It has to be said time and time again, there is no such thing as a quick fix in farming!

This "silver bullet" has now reached the head of the European Commission. Tomorrow, the European Commission is planning to unveil an important part of its flagship vision on the European Green Deal - the Farm to Fork Strategy. Amongst the many things that this strategy will address are consumption patterns and consumer dietary choices, targeting more specifically the consumption of meat. As far as we are aware of, the approach considered by the Commission suggests that we stop the promotion of meat products, stop stimulating their production and impose a more targeted use of tax rules on meat.

On paper the idea may seem simple at a first glance. Indeed, according to the proponents, with one single tax we would be able to resolve three 'problems': limit meat consumption in Europe, reduce European livestock and redirect specific sectors towards practices that have a lesser impact. In two words: a silver bullet!

Brussels, 19 May 2020 - Last February in Brussels, the Dutch TAPP coalition (True Animal Protein Price) launched a new report from within the European Parliament proposing to introduce a tax on meat products.

Proponents of this tax have the solution to this: redistribution! A share of the revenue collected would go to the poorest European households. But what criteria could be used to do this without making it completely unfair?

Replacing meat products is also expected to benefit alternatives, which, in many cases, are highly processed products, offering much juicier margins to a handful of industry representatives. Behind this health argument, we have to ask the question: are we really looking to improve consumer well-being?

Europe is not one single homogeneous plateau

The second argument put forward by the proponents is the need to reduce livestock production and re-orientate towards plant-based types of production.

This is a simplistic vision of agriculture and is therefore dangerous in more than one respect. Today, 29% of agricultural land in Europe is considered to be marginal land where it would be virtually impossible and extremely costly from an environmental and climate point of view to plant arable crops. The European continent is not one single homogeneous plateau, its countryside is diverse and varied! European livestock farmers are the leading actors in maintaining pastures and bocages, in preventing the closure of mountain countryside and the spread of forest fires in the summer. Contrary to their all too often simplistic portrayal as 'factory farms', we continue to reiterate that European livestock farmers are family businesses whose average size is around 34 hectares for less than 50 or so animals. Behind every farm, there are also seven people who work directly and indirectly in our countryside. Livestock farmers are the ones in the territories who are majorly investing in adapting their practices to climate, environmental and animal well-being requirements. And this despite their level of income which is sometimes well below that of the rest of society.

A tax on meat products would cripple all these efforts because, once again according to these proponents, a share would quite simply be allocated to livestock farmers to allow them to stop their activity. This would exacerbate the already critical problem of rural exodus across the Union.

How can we defend exporting the problem to third countries?

This proposal becomes even more problematic when we put livestock farming in a global economic context. Such a tax would certainly lead to our production being relocated to third countries. At a time when Europe is increasingly going down the bilateral trade agreements route, with Mercosur countries for example, how will we manage to get Brazilian poultry producers or Canadian livestock farmers to accept a tax retroactively? How we will avoid using cheaper meat products from abroad to compensate for the costs of such a tax? When our livestock farms are lost, how will we ensure that our standards and control systems are respected?

EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger already discouraged national measures to tax meat. Commenting on such a proposal for the Tagesschau in 2019, Mr. Oettinger rightly indicated that if meat should become significantly more expensive in the EU, it would remain equally cheap in neighbouring countries and in the end such a proposal would be a "purely symbolic action".

Such a tax would go against the spirit of EU treaties

Another important point: such a tax could not be applied at European level without going against the spirit of treaties. Taxation powers rest with the national authority. Moreover, Article 39 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union clearly states that the objective of the Common Agriculture Policy is to assure the availability of foodstuff supplies and to ensure that foodstuffs reach consumers at reasonable