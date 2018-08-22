Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPPO to Integrate TouchPal's AI Assistant to Provide a Smarter Input Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:02am CEST

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announced at the F9 Pro conference that it will be officially integrating Talia -- TouchPal's artificial intelligent virtual assistant -- into OPPO F9 Pro phones. Talia will be equipped with six intelligent features and will automatically perceive conversations based on the context to provide F9 Pro users with the most accurate and relevant information conveniently.

OPPO F9 Pro Conference

According to OPPO India's product manager, Rishabh Srivastava, at the F9 Pro conference, Talia will be pre-installed onto F9 Pro phones and will include these six major features:

  • Smart Reply: While using messaging apps for a conversation, Talia will automatically provide users with replies when the other party uses common sentences.
  • Calculations: Talia will calculate and display answers to mathematical equations with addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division operations. 
  • Currency Conversion: When a currency amount is entered, Talia can automatically convert it to other popular currencies based on current exchange rates.
  • Weather Forecast: When the keyword "Weather" is entered, Talia will display the weather forecast based on the users location and can even display weather of other cities around the world simply by typing the location after "Weather".
  • Swift Paste: After copying text, Talia will temporarily save it and prompt users to paste it conveniently through a small bubble near the upper-right hand corner of the keyboard, saving users time from manually performing multiple actions in order to paste the text.
  • Quick Fill: When phone numbers, emails, and other text about contacts are entered, Talia will save the information to its memory and provide all contact information the next time the first few characters of the contact name is typed.

These six new features come from the artificial intelligence engine built into TouchPal Keyboard, which is based off of the neural language model (NLM). The NLM understands the semantic relationship between words to provide powerful text correction and prediction capabilities. Additionally, the NLM can also predict upcoming content users need based on the previous context and user's location.

OPPO and TouchPal have cooperated for many years due to their dominant presence in the global market. TouchPal Keyboard has over 120 million daily active users and supports over 110 different languages, covering more than 240 countries and regions around the world.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppo-to-integrate-touchpals-ai-assistant-to-provide-a-smarter-input-experience-300700647.html

SOURCE TouchPal


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/21DANAKALI : Social and Environmental Management Plans agreed and finalised
PU
08/21COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Austin woman's viral Facebook post explains why you shouldn't leave those electric scooters on the sidewalk
AQ
08/21Oil rises on U.S. crude inventories, Iran sanctions worries
RE
08/21ARAFURA RESOURCES : Institutional Offer Update
PU
08/21PIONEER : Completion of Transfer of Pioneer's Plant (PDF 112 KB)
PU
08/21CATERPILLAR : expands utility vehicle line with seating for five
AQ
08/21LG ELECTRONICS : Brings ultra elegance to homes with european debut of signature kitchen suite
PU
08/21DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Share Repurchase Program
PR
08/21DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Share Repurchase Program
AQ
08/21NETFLIX : Tiffany Haddish to tape 2019 standup special for Netflix
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.