OPRA FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited – OPRA
0
02/21/2020 | 06:10pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) between (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or about July 27, 2018 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) Opera securities between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Opera’s sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (2) Defendants’ funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera’s financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications’ continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants’ statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.