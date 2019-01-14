OPSENS : Q1 2019 REVENUES REACH A RECORD HIGH OF $9.1 M, A 43% INCREASE

Quebec City, Quebec, January 14, 2019 - Opsens Inc. ('Opsens' or the 'Company') (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights

Consolidated revenues totaled $9.1 M in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $6.4 M in the corresponding period in 2018, an increase of $2.7 M or 43% and a record quarterly high;

Fractional Flow Reserve ('FFR') revenues of $4.7 M for the first three months of fiscal 2019 compared with $3.4 million for the same period last year, an increase of 38%;

FFR revenues increase by 51% in the United States compared with the same quarter in 2018;

Opsens achieves CE Marking and Health Canada clearance for the diastolic pressure algorithm or dPR to measure pressure at rest in combination with the OptoWire.

Growth strategy

Consolidated revenues reached a record level, a result of the growth of Opsens' medical business lines. FFR revenues grew significantly, notably in the United States, with an increase of 51%. 'These results reflect cardiologists' acceptance of the OptoWire's distinctive features and the optimization of our sales approach deployed in the past year,' said Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of Opsens.

'We continue to focus on improvements in sales, production and innovation processes to capitalize on the growing physiology measurement market in cardiology,' added Mr. Laflamme.

Financial results - quarter ended November 30, 2018

Opsens' product sales reached $6.8 M in the three-month period ended November 30, 2018 compared with $5.3 M in the same period the previous year. This increase is mainly explained by an increase in FFR and other medical revenues compared with the same quarter the year before. In addition, the Company recorded non-recurring license revenue of $2.3 M ($1.0 M for November 30, 2017) for consolidated total revenues of $9.1 M ($6.4 M for November 30, 2017) for the quarter.

Gross margin increased to $5.6 M for the quarter ended November 30, 2018 from $3.3 M in the same period last year. Non-recurring licensing revenues accounted for $1.3 M of this increase.

Net earnings totaled $1.1 M for the three-month period ended November 30, 2018, compared with a net loss of $0.9 M for the same period last year.

As of November 30, 2018, the Company had a cash position of $11.7 M ($10.9 M as of August 31, 2018).

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for information per share) Three-month period ended November 30, 2018 Three-month period ended November 30, 2017 $ $ Revenues Sales Medical 6,207 4,711 Industrial 594 625 6,801 5,336 Licensing 2,302 1,028 9,103 6,364 Cost of sales 3,462 3,028 Gross Margin 5,641 3,336 Expenses (revenues) Administrative expenses 1,112 729 Sales and marketing expenses 2,423 2,197 R&D expenses 1,073 871 Financial revenues (59) (26) Change in fair value of embedded derivative - 501 4,549 4,272 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) 1,092 (936) Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share 0.01 (0.01)

About Opsens Inc. (www.opsens.com or www.opsensmedical.com)

Opsens focuses mainly on the measure of FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a 2nd-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 50,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Opsens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

