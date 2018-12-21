OPTEC International Recent Stock Activity Report

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEC International, Inc., (OTCQB: OPTI) today released the following report on the dramatic increase in stock activity and share price decrease, in compliance with OTC Markets compliance.

The company became aware of an increased trading volume and reduction in the stock price with the third-party release of an Analyst report comprising of content which appeared to be compiled from Public Information records and portions extracted from the company's previous press releases. The company was not involved in the publicizing of the release of the report and had no financial involvement for the payment or release of the same or any involvement of company Officers or Directors in the recent trading activity. It appears the same report was also re-published by several other unauthorized stock promotional companies with no prior knowledge by the company.

The company's opinion as to the downward trading in the stock price is based upon a fully paid Institutional note holder trying to execute on a cashless warrant for a significant number of shares which holds no merit or validity for the issuance or conversion of a fully paid note. The company has challenged the validity of the note and withheld the release of shares demanded by the warrant holder. The company feels the volume and price decrease is based upon significant shorting of the stock by the holder using the warrant as a cover for non-naked shorting of the company's stock.

The company's SEC filings will verify no new issuances of unrestricted shares have been added to the recorded Issued & Outstanding shares.

