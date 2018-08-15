OPTIZMO™ Named to 2018 Inc. 5000 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Over the years, the list has included numerous companies that have gone on to tremendous success and growth, to become well-known names, including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Yelp, Pandora, Hubspot, and Marketo, among many others. This year, OPTIZMO applied for the list for the first time and was ranked #4110.

“We are thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list this year,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “It’s a tremendous accomplishment for any company and to make the list after nearly 10 years since our founding speaks to the dedication and strength of our team, which I think is the best in the industry. I also want to thank all of our great clients and partners whose support has helped us grow consistently every year since our founding in 2009.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director-Marketing

tom@optizmo.com