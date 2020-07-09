Log in
OPTIZMO™ Releases Video Interview Series

07/09/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email and SMS suppression list management and compliance, announces the release of the company’s first partner video interview series, featuring a variety of email and affiliate marketing industry experts. 

In early 2020, OPTIZMO began sitting down with a number of the company’s clients and partners at industry events and recording wide-ranging conversations about the email marketing industry, technology, and compliance. Specific topics include the future of email marketing, the importance of compliance to a successful email program, and the role of suppression list management in the entire process. The videos also include discussions about the partner companies and their relationships with OPTIZMO.

OPTIZMO began releasing the videos in mid-April and has published a new video almost every week since, running through the end of June. Video releases for this series will continue through mid-July.

“We wanted to find a way to feature a number of our partners in the industry, let them share some of their thoughts and expertise on email marketing, and highlight the ways that our companies work together,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “Video is such a powerful and engaging medium that we knew it was the perfect way to share these conversations.”

To date, the series has included interviews with companies like SmarterChaos, Bliss Media, HitPath, Spades Media, CAKE, LashBack, and Everflow, among others.

“We came into 2020 with a focus on creating more video content for our audience in the email marketing industry,” said Tom Wozniak, Executive Director of Marketing at OPTIZMO. “The response to the series has been extremely positive, with numerous clients and partners interested in participating when we kick off a second interview series later this year.”

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.  www.optizmo.com

Media Contact:
Tom Wozniak
Executive Director of Marketing
tom@optizmo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
