OPTIZMO™ Selected for the 2020 Corporate Excellence Awards

08/11/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been selected to receive a 2020 Corporate Excellence Award by Corporate Vision Magazine. 

The Corporate Excellence Awards issue features companies recognized for their innovation, creativity, and overall business success. The winners include companies from across the globe, representing a wide range of industries, including marketing technology, finance, health, SaaS, business management, and engineering, among others.

This year’s awards are unique, as they recognize companies that are innovating and leading their industries during immensely challenging times for businesses and consumers around the world.

OPTIZMO is identified as the industry leader in email and SMS suppression list management and compliance solutions. The feature takes a deeper dive into the reasons for the company’s success and notes that it is the combination of powerful technology and a truly exceptional team that has driven the company’s consistent growth and overall performance for over 10 years.

“From our inception, we have focused every day on delivering a rare combination of cutting-edge technology and world-class support to our clients and partners,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “We’re excited to be recognized for the success that the company has achieved for more than a decade, empowering our clients to grow their business through email and SMS marketing. As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, recent and upcoming developments in data privacy regulations make it more important than ever that businesses have effective compliance programs in place across all of their data and marketing practices, including Email and SMS.”

Since being founded in 2009, OPTIZMO has provided industry-leading compliance solutions for companies that leverage email and SMS in their marketing programs. The company works with hundreds of clients around the world, supporting their individual compliance initiatives to meet the requirements of the rules and regulations impacting their marketing programs. OPTIZMO is also a consistently recognized thought-leader in the industry, regularly publishing content in various industry publications, providing unique research and analysis, and speaking at various industry events.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, Philadelphia, and Brisbane, Australia.  www.optizmo.com

Media Contact:
Tom Wozniak
Executive Director of Marketing
tom@optizmo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
