Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ORANGE LAKE COUNTRY CLUB, INC. CHANGES CORPORATE NAME TO HOLIDAY INN CLUB VACATIONS INCORPORATED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Orlando, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Orange Lake Country Club, Inc., one of the largest and most popular vacation ownership companies in the U.S., today announced that it is changing its name to Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated to align with its rapidly growing vacation ownership brand.

“My father, Kemmons Wilson, helped define the family vacation with the launch of the first Holiday Inn® more than 60 years ago,” said Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Chairman Spence Wilson, Sr. “A closer association of our vacation ownership business with the iconic Holiday Inn® brand and his legacy of creating memorable family travel experiences best positions our company for future growth, exciting partnerships and innovative programs.”

The corporate name change culminates several developments the company has been pursuing to capitalize on growth in the timeshare industry and its own trajectory of phenomenal expansion, which has more than doubled its membership in the last 10 years. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is consistently delivering on its goals to grow its members, resorts, guest satisfaction and people.

In line with its growth strategies, the company recently announced a 100-year extension of its strategic alliance with IHG®, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, which provides exclusive rights to market and sell vacation ownership under the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand worldwide and paves the way for global vacation ownership expansion.

Errol Williams, Global Brand Vice President, Holiday Inn, IHG, said: “We’re proud of our partnership with Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, and, together, we’ll continue to deliver on the Holiday Inn Brand family’s legacy of warm, welcoming hospitality. This 100-year extension ensures that vacationers will enjoy the Holiday Inn experience in wonderful locations for years to come.”

“Our sights are set on becoming the most loved brand in family travel, building on the incredible legacy of our Holiday Inn heritage,” said Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated President and CEO Tom Nelson. “Aligning our consumer brand and corporate name sets us up for success by leveraging the amazing strength of the Holiday Inn brand family, which represents IHG’s largest footprint and growth engine.”

Other recent milestones for the company include securing minority investment by KSL Capital Partners to provide additional resources for expansion, the addition of key properties in New Orleans and the Lake Tahoe area, and the opening of a new corporate headquarters on its Orlando campus to support a culture of high performance, collaboration and empowerment.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations has more than 350,000 owners worldwide and 28 resort properties in many of the top vacation destinations in the country.




About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated encompasses 28 resorts and 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 350,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees. Established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson, the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it opened its flagship Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated licenses the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand from IHG, International under a strategic alliance agreement since 2008.

Ashley Fraboni
Holiday Inn Club Vacations
407-315-8866
afraboni@holidayinnclub.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Mandatory Suspension of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited for Breaches of JSE's Junior Market Rules
PU
04:17pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
04:17pUMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pHOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
04:17pMANNATECH : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
04:17pFlame Seal Products, Inc. Releases June 30, 2019 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update
GL
04:17pDILLARD'S, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
04:17pCURTISS WRIGHT : to Celebrate 90th Anniversary of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange
BU
04:16pSTEEL PARTNERS LP : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution On its Series A Preferred Units
BU
04:16pDOW : declares quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group