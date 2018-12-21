ORHub Announces Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's 2019 Promoting Interoperability (PI) Initiative May Drive Growth of Surgical Spotlight™

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a SaaS-based healthcare data analytics company uniquely focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announces that key initiatives led by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) such as Promoting Interoperability will serve as a potential growth engine for the market adoption of Surgical Spotlight™.

Beginning in 2019, all Medicare eligible hospitals, dual-eligible hospitals and critical access hospitals are required to meet the new requirements.

Surgical Spotlight™'s advanced cloud-based platform operates so that integration with an EHR is unnecessary, a unique product attribute that supports multiple industry and government initiatives led by the current administration and CMS. Since surgical data can be compared across different facilities, regions and providers, the ORHub analytics platform is already able to provide key data for clinicians and administrators that can be used to improve population health.

"2019 will serve as a major growth period for ORHub as health systems will grapple with how to address these new initiatives. By using Spotlight™, we facilitate their ability to meet certain requirements such as Meaningful Use (MU) and lowers interoperability challenges," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "We are already seeing early market orders developed by the Company's national direct and indirect sales and distribution channels. ORHub is actively developing a roadmap for additional Spotlight™ features that are also EHR agnostic and do not require lengthy and expensive integrations, which is expected to be released in 2019 and shared with the national market."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program, is an advanced surgical software provider focused on the Business of Surgery through the foundation of electronic data capture at the point-of- surgical care to improve workflow, simplify work processes and access data intelligence. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry including providers, patients, the government and the medical device vendors. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport and Laguna Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

