ORHub Announces Chairman and CEO Letter to Shareholders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a SaaS-based healthcare data analytics company uniquely focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announces a Chairman and CEO letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

In 2018, we faced a difficult period resulting from a mid-year corporate and product restructuring which marked a pivotal point in our corporate history. We are pleased to report that our flagship product Surgical SpotlightTM is ready for installation in 2019 and has received early market orders since its launch.

Calendar year 2018 proved to be challenging as we made some difficult decisions. After an internal assessment and an unwavering desire to build a leading healthcare technology company, we will end the year with improvements in our corporate structure and a focused flagship product that matches our historical stated mission of utilizing data to help manage the business of surgery. We have refined our message and mission to better define who we are today.

ORHub is an advanced Software as a Service ("SaaS") based healthcare data analytics company uniquely focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of medical facilities. ORHub's modular applications empower data-driven decision-making processes for healthcare providers.

Our recently launched product, Surgical SpotlightTM, was designed specifically to help our clients (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and health systems) gain visibility into the key metrics that drive business efficiencies through standardized key performance indicators presented in a graphical dashboard.

A pay-per-use business model creates a compelling recurring revenue opportunity with nearly 50 million surgical and non-surgical cases conducted in the US every year across 5,500 hospitals and approximately 5,500 ambulatory surgery centers.

We will continue to leverage the influence of the physician network we have built over the past few years and are launching our product with a national team of direct and indirect software and device sales representatives.

We have taken strong actions to reinvent the company during this calendar year. At the same time, we will continue to execute our long-term public company strategy of reaching the highest exchange possible to provide liquidity options for you, our shareholders. We will continue to build strong modular SaaS-based products from our developed technology portfolio and drive initiatives that build competitive advantages in a large market and shareholder value.

Many thanks to the dedicated employees of ORHub and shareholders that continue to support our efforts. It truly is an exciting time to be a part of ORHub!

Sincerely,

Colt Melby

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program, is an advanced surgical software provider focused on the Business of Surgery through the foundation of electronic data capture at the point-of- surgical care to improve workflow, simplify work processes and access data intelligence. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry including providers, patients, the government and the medical device vendors. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport and Laguna Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit:

https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHub Contact: Media Relations: Jason Brown, Shareholder Communications Cathy Loos, Senior Media Relations Specialist jason.brown@orhub.com cathy.loos@orhub.com 714-228-5667 347.334.4135

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orhub-announces-chairman-and-ceo-letter-to-shareholders-300769958.html

SOURCE ORHub, Inc.