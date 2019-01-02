ORIC Pharmaceuticals : to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on discovery and development of novel therapies against treatment-resistant cancers, announced that Jacob Chacko, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. PST. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on making cancer treatments more effective by addressing mechanisms of resistance. ORIC's lead asset, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small-molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor. ORIC's pipeline also includes an orally-available small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as other undisclosed programs targeting mechanisms of oncology therapy resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have strong records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including The Column Group, Topspin Partners, OrbiMed, EcoR1, Fidelity, Foresite and others. ORIC is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

