ORIJEN Pet Food Heads to Dallas on September 22 to Host an “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” Brunch Event for Pet Lovers & Pups

09/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 22, Dallas, TX area Pet Lovers and their dogs are invited to a free “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” brunch, taking place at Playground Bar Uptown located at 2908 McKinney Avenue. This brunch is part of a nationwide series of events hosted by award-winning ORIJEN Pet Food, aimed at educating Pet Lovers on why their canine companions deserve the world’s best pet food that is Biologically Appropriate, containing Fresh Regional Ingredients in their diet.

Champion Logo


From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. it’ll be the ultimate dog’s day out in Dallas, TX, as Pet Lovers enjoy complimentary cuisine inspired by the ingredients found in ORIJEN dog food, while their dogs will enjoy ORIJEN freeze-dried treats. Plus, the first 50 guests who arrive to the event will be gifted a “doggie bag” of items valued at nearly $100. Space is limited, so interested Pet Lovers should RSVP soon to reserve their spot: www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-like-your-orijen-dog-brunch-in-dallas-registration-49679432520.

“ORIJEN is designed to be the highest quality, most Biologically Appropriate food for dogs, rich and diverse in fresh meat and protein, always made with Fresh Regional Ingredients. We want Pet Lovers to know that we believe it is important for dogs to eat as healthy as their owners. That’s why we’re hitting the road to host the Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog brunches – because a great way to learn about the most nutritious ingredients is to eat from a menu inspired by them,” said Julie Washington, chief marketing officer at Champion Petfoods.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS
Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning more than 25 years. Its ORIJEN and ACANA brands feature unmatched inclusions of Fresh Regional Ingredients and are made exclusively in Champion’s own kitchens. Founded in the small town of Barrhead, Alberta, Champion now exports to more than 85 countries around the world. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

Media Contact:
Debbie Ehrman
Finn Partners
310-882-4016
deborah@finnpartners.com

ORIJEN-Logo-Share.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
