Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ORITANI FINANCIAL CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:04pm EDT
  • Do you own shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: ORIT)?

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to June 26, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

WILMINGTON, Del., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Oritani Financial Corp. (“Oritani” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: ORIT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Valley National Bancorp (“Valley National”) (NASDAQ GS: VLY) in a transaction valued at approximately $740 million.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for each Oritani share they own.

If you own common stock of Oritani and purchased any shares before June 26, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47pABSA : Barclays Ghana transitions to Absa to intensify trade finance to businesses
AQ
06:43pBOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software
PU
06:42pJERUSALEM PHARMACEUTICAL : Dividends Distribution Date
AQ
06:42pSALAM INTERNATIONAL : The bod at salam international announces meeting results
AQ
06:42pQATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER : Shares split of qews
AQ
06:42pACROW MISR : posts 22% profit decline in Q1
AQ
06:42pDavis Polk Elects 10 New Partners
BU
06:41pU.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
RE
06:41pINOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer and Appointment of New Trustee
AQ
06:40piMining Grants Stock Options
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
2Exicure Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Development of SNA Technology in the Central Nervous System
3IMPERIAL OIL LTD : IMPERIAL OIL : Production and financial performance data used at employee forum
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
5AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : Report of Foreign Issuer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About