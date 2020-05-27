Log in
ORIX Real Estate Capital : Named Top FHA Lender in 2019

05/27/2020 | 11:58am EDT

ORIX Real Estate Capital (OREC) announced today that it was ranked the top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the recently released 2019 Commercial/Multifamily Annual Originations Rankings by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The firm completed $3.03 billion in originations across 222 transactions, a figure that represents more closed loans than the next three lenders combined.

OREC, a subsidiary of ORIX USA, was formed in January 2019 by combining RED Capital Group and Lancaster Pollard. This 2019 total, an increase of 15% compared to RED and Lancaster Pollard’s 2018 volume of $2.62 billion, reflects the greater strength of the combined entity. OREC merged with Hunt Real Estate Capital (HREC) at the beginning of 2020.

“These results reflect the depth of our commitment to this market and the expertise of our team,” said Nick Gesue, the chief credit officer of the combined firm. “We knew when we merged Lancaster Pollard and RED that growth was on the horizon. We expect our recent merger with Hunt Real Estate Capital to consolidate our position at the top of the list.”

“The FHA financing program is one of the crown jewels of our company,” said James P. Flynn, who came from HREC to become CEO of the new company. “It is an important component of our diverse platform, which enables us to leverage our complementary product offerings to provide commercial real estate investors with customized capital solutions that fully address their needs.”

About ORIX Real Estate Capital

ORIX Real Estate Capital (OREC), which includes the Lancaster Pollard, RED Capital Group, and Hunt Real Estate Capital brands, provides specialized capital solutions for multifamily, affordable, seniors and health care real estate together with its affiliated companies. OREC is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, the U.S. subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, a publicly owned, Tokyo-based international financial services company. For more information, visit www.orixrealestatecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
