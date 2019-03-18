Log in
ORLANDO MAGIC "SPEAKS OUT" ON MENTAL HEALTH SOCIAL MOVEMENT

03/18/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Orlando, Fla., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Speaks Out, a global organization made up of brands, health systems, influencers and people who believe mental health should be the next global crisis solved, the Orlando Magic will host Mental Health Awareness Night March 20 vs. New Orleans. The game tips at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

0_medium_image1.jpg


 

"The Orlando Magic is proud to team up with Speaks Out on this important social movement," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "The night is about giving people the courage and permission to talk openly and publicly about mental health issues. We believe one of the most important things the Orlando Magic can do is to provide a platform to equip our fans to end the silence around mental health."


On March 20, Orlando Magic fans will have an immersive mental health-themed experience for everyone in attendance.


The night will feature tangible ways to get personally involved and change the global conversation on mental health.  During the game, Speaks Out will ask Orlando Magic fans to use their social media channels to light a fuse for the world to see.  Fans will be encouraged to find one previous social media post, one that showed a picture but hid the real story, and repost it telling what was really happening that day using the hashtag #MyPostTruth – turning social media feeds into a platform for advocacy.


Limited-edition T-shirts will be available in select locations around the arena, as well as a special Orlando Speaks Out fan bracelet giveaway at the door to the first 10,000 fans.


“Mental health is not a cause; it’s a human crisis,” said Speaks Out executive Jeff Bennett. “We recognize the problem and believe the power of influence is the solution.  We’re honored to be a part of that influence.”


Speaks Out exists to create a world where no person dies as the result of untreated mental illness. For more information on the Speaks Out movement, please visit www.speaksout.world.

 



About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League in 2018. Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2019-20 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 1,800 seats priced $20 or less and 8,000 seats priced $40 or less. For ticket information log on towww.orlandomagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

###

Joel Glass
Orlando Magic
407-491-4826
jglass@orlandomagic.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
