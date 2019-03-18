ORLANDO MAGIC “SPEAKS OUT” ON MENTAL HEALTH SOCIAL MOVEMENT

Orlando, Fla., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Speaks Out, a global organization made up of brands, health systems, influencers and people who believe mental health should be the next global crisis solved, the Orlando Magic will host Mental Health Awareness Night March 20 vs. New Orleans. The game tips at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.





"The Orlando Magic is proud to team up with Speaks Out on this important social movement," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "The night is about giving people the courage and permission to talk openly and publicly about mental health issues. We believe one of the most important things the Orlando Magic can do is to provide a platform to equip our fans to end the silence around mental health."





On March 20, Orlando Magic fans will have an immersive mental health-themed experience for everyone in attendance.





The night will feature tangible ways to get personally involved and change the global conversation on mental health. During the game, Speaks Out will ask Orlando Magic fans to use their social media channels to light a fuse for the world to see. Fans will be encouraged to find one previous social media post, one that showed a picture but hid the real story, and repost it telling what was really happening that day using the hashtag #MyPostTruth – turning social media feeds into a platform for advocacy.





Limited-edition T-shirts will be available in select locations around the arena, as well as a special Orlando Speaks Out fan bracelet giveaway at the door to the first 10,000 fans.





“Mental health is not a cause; it’s a human crisis,” said Speaks Out executive Jeff Bennett. “We recognize the problem and believe the power of influence is the solution. We’re honored to be a part of that influence.”





Speaks Out exists to create a world where no person dies as the result of untreated mental illness. For more information on the Speaks Out movement, please visit www.speaksout.world.











About the Orlando Magic

