ORM Fertility : Hosts Family Reunion to Celebrate 30 Years of Excellence in Reproductive Medicine

09/18/2019 | 07:49am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORM Fertility is celebrating 30 years of excellence in reproductive medicine. On Saturday, Sept. 7, more than 1,600 people from far and wide gathered in a downtown park in Portland to mark the milestone with a one-of-a-kind family reunion. These families did not know each other, but they all share a special bond: they are all current or former ORM Fertility patients––and their loved ones––who came together to celebrate with the company and doctors who helped make their families a reality.

The anniversary celebration gave ORM Fertility's seven board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and their now-retired founder, Dr. Robert Matteri, the opportunity to reunite with the families they have helped create over the past 30 years. The fun-filled day included face painting, a magic show, balloon art, food, and live music. Families were able to take a family photo with their ORM Fertility physician as a keepsake of their journey together.

"This year marked 30 years of excellence in reproductive medicine for ORM Fertility, an important milestone for any company," explained ORM Fertility's Dr. John Hesla, MD. "Our entire team wanted to share this anniversary with all the patients and families that have been with us over the course of three decades. The day was magical for all the doctors, as we got to meet so many of the children we've helped bring into the world. It was a day filled with love and joy!"

ORM Fertility was established in 1989 as the Portland Center for Reproductive Medicine in Portland, Ore. In the 30 years since, the company has changed its name twice, first to Oregon Reproductive Medicine in 2007, and most recently to ORM Fertility in 2019. It has grown from one doctor to seven board-certified reproductive endocrinologist specialists. Plus, it has expanded from one clinic to six locations worldwide, including four in the United States and two abroad.

Over the past 30 years, ORM Fertility has brought more than 9,000 babies into the world through its treatments for patients on their journey to parenthood. In 2016, ORM Fertility facilitated 15.5% of all donor egg and surrogacy frozen embryo transfer cycles in the United States. ORM Fertility offers individuals and couples a wide variety of treatment options, including the most cutting-edge IVF technology available, advanced genetic screenings, a robust egg donor program, and safe surrogacy.

Dr. Hesla was joined at the celebration by ORM Fertility doctors Dr. Shannel Adams, Dr. Brandon Bankowski, Dr. Elizabeth Barbieri, Dr. Amanda Hurliman, Dr. Jamie Massie, Dr. Thomas Fisher, and Dr. Robert Matteri.

View a 30th Anniversary Timeline for important milestones achieved at ORM Fertility since its founding, and visit www.ormfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

About ORM Fertility
ORM Fertility offers world-class fertility services delivered by providers passionately committed to helping people grow their families. ORM Fertility provides fertility-related services and treatments to individuals and couples specific to their needs. ORM Fertility is committed to achieving the highest success rates and provides a customized, compassionate patient experience. Unrivaled expertise, outstanding results and personalized care make ORM Fertility one of the most sought-after fertility providers in the world.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Crabb, Weinstein PR
223184@email4pr.com | 503-314-7583

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orm-fertility-hosts-family-reunion-to-celebrate-30-years-of-excellence-in-reproductive-medicine-300920686.html

SOURCE ORM Fertility


