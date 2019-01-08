ORM Fertility : Opens Clinic in Bellevue

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORM Fertility, formerly Oregon Reproductive Medicine, a world-class fertility center that is passionately committed to helping people grow their families, is opening a clinic in Bellevue, Wash. This clinic is the first ORM Fertility location in the state of Washington—where compensated surrogacy just became legal on January 1, 2019. This expansion further establishes ORM Fertility and the Pacific Northwest as a premier destination for people seeking fertility treatment, including in vitro fertilization, advanced genetic screening, egg donors and safe surrogacy.

ORM Fertility is acquiring Washington Center for Reproductive Medicine (WCRM) to expand into the Seattle metropolitan area. Dr. Jamie Massie will lead the new clinic, joining the ORM Fertility family in May 2019. Dr. James Kustin, who has led the WCRM practice, will retire in April 2019. Located in Bellevue at 1370 116th Ave. NE, Suite 100, the clinic will provide a convenient option for people in the greater Seattle area as well as international patients traveling to seek fertility care.

ORM Fertility was founded as Oregon Reproductive Medicine in 1989. Since then, the clinic has expanded from one doctor to eight doctors and from one clinic to seven locations. Over 30 years, ORM Fertility has helped welcome more than 9,000 babies into the world through its treatments for patients on their journey to parenthood. In 2016, ORM Fertility facilitated 15.5 percent of all donor egg and surrogacy frozen embryo transfer cycles in the U.S.

"Northwest Surrogacy Center, LLC has partnered with ORM Fertility for over a decade, successfully assisting our shared clients in growing their families. We are excited to see ORM Fertility bring their expertise, high-quality medicine, and commitment to personalized care to the Bellevue/Seattle area. We look forward to continuing our shared mission of providing exceptional service to families from the Pacific Northwest and around the world," said John Chally, Northwest Surrogacy Center, LLC Co-Founder.

About Dr. Jamie Massie:

Jamie Massie, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist who will join ORM Fertility's Bellevue clinic in May 2019. She began her training as an OB/GYN at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi and completed her residency and fellowship at Stanford University.

Dr. Massie enjoys being part of the journey of people growing their families, believing that for patients to be successful, they need a strong relationship with their medical team as much as they need strong science. "This is an incredibly exciting time in fertility care in the state of Washington," she explains. "While I enjoyed treating military families over the past seven years of my Air Force career, I'm greatly looking forward to helping patients in Washington and beyond on their path to parenthood."

ORM Fertility offers individuals and couples a wide variety of treatment options including the most cutting-edge IVF technology available, advanced genetic screenings, a robust egg donor program and safe surrogacy.

The new clinic in Bellevue joins the family of other ORM Fertility centers:

Portland, Ore.

Downtown – 808 SW 15th Ave., 97205



Westside – 9555 SW Barnes Road, Suite 390, 97205



Southside – 12115 SW 70th Ave., Suite 101, 97223

San Francisco, Calif.

Testing & Monitoring Location – 55 Francisco St., Suite 300, 94133

Shanghai, China

Unit 601, No. 3 Fenyang Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

Tel Aviv, Israel

28 Nahalat Yitzhak St., Tel Aviv

About ORM Fertility

Originally founded as Oregon Reproductive Medicine (ORM), ORM Fertility offers world-class fertility services delivered by providers passionately committed to helping people grow their families. ORM Fertility provides fertility-related services and treatments to individuals and couples specific to their needs. ORM Fertility is committed to achieving the highest success rates and provides a customized, compassionate patient experience. Unrivaled expertise, outstanding results, and personalized care make ORM Fertility one of the most sought-after fertility providers in the world. Visit www.ormfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

Media Contact:

