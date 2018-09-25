ORPEA: Strong Growth in 2018 Half-Year Results

Regulatory News:
The ORPEA group (Paris:ORP), a world leader in long-term care (nursing
homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospitals,
and homecare services), today announces its consolidated results
(limited review in progress) for the first half of 2018 (six months to
30 June), as approved by the Board of Directors on 25 September 2018.
Yves Le Masne, Chief Executive Officer of
ORPEA, commented:
“ORPEA continued to deliver a strong and profitable growth in the
first half of the year while accelerating its international expansion.
All key indicators were up:
-
revenue rose 10%
-
EBITDA margin improved by 20bp to 17.2%
-
real estate portfolio grew by €302m to over €5.3bn, representing an
ownership rate of 47%
This constant performance, maintained for over 25 years now, is
underpinned by the strict Quality policy ensured by ORPEA in every
country where the Group operates.
During the first half, ORPEA expanded in the Netherlands, Brazil and
Portugal through a combination of Greenfields and acquisitions.
ORPEA confidently reiterates revenue of over €3,400m for 2018 (an
8.3% increase on 2017), and EBITDA margin higher or equal to 2017.
This profitable growth will carry on for the next few years as a
large part of it has already been secured by our growth pipeline of more
than 13,000 beds under construction and by the selective acquisition
opportunities that have opened up for us.”
High-quality care still the cornerstone of
ORPEA’s offering
ORPEA wishes to emphasise that the quality of the care and services it
provides has always formed the cornerstone of its offering. Its Quality
programme, made up of protocols and procedures that cover every aspect
of its business, apply to all its facilities and has largely contributed
to ORPEA enduring financial strength over the past 25 years. As an
example, each Group facility underwent 37 inspections covering more than
400 criteria during 2017.
Each year, ORPEA cares for over 250,000 residents and patients within
its facilities. The satisfaction rate (based on anonymous surveys
performed by an independent organisation) reached 93% in 2017, and the
Group relentlessly pursues all possible areas of improvement to provide
the most suitable care and support for everyone.
ORPEA regards the training and internal promotion of its 54,000
employees as key pillars underpinning the quality of care it provides.
To that end, ORPEA has devised a policy that aims to develop their
talents and forged over 200 partnerships with renowned training schools,
as well as running its own training institutes in France, Germany,
Switzerland and Austria.
Healthy growth in half-year 2018 results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ m)
(IFRS)
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
Chg.
|
Revenue
|
|
1,679.0
|
|
1,525.7
|
|
+10.0%
|
EBITDAR (EBITDA before rents)
|
|
440.2
|
|
406.6
|
|
+8.3%
|
EBITDA
|
|
289.6
|
|
258.8
|
|
+11.9%
|
Recurring operating profit
|
|
201.9
|
|
188.0
|
|
+7.4%
|
Net financial cost
|
|
-65.2
|
|
-66.7
|
|
-2.4%
|
Profit before tax
|
|
152.8
|
|
135.0
|
|
+13.1%
|
Net profit attributable to ORPEA’s shareholders
|
|
107.6
|
|
96.1
|
|
+11.9%
ORPEA’s half-year 2018 revenue grew by 10.0% to €1,679m. That
increase was supported by a strong organic growth of 5.2% and by
selective acquisitions, including in Austria, Germany and the
Netherlands.
EBITDAR (EBITDA before rents) rose 8.3% to €440.2m, accounting
for 26.2% of revenue. That margin reflected a 40bps improvement in
margins of existing operations and the short-term impact of expansion
into new territories and of acquisitions.
Rental costs edged up just 2% to €150.7m as ORPEA continued its strategy
of increasing the real estate ownership rate and the low increase in
existing rents.
EBITDA increased by 11.9% to €289.6m, or 17.2% of revenue – a 20
basis points improvement on its H1 2017 level. That performance
illustrates the Group’s ability to raise its profitability while
stepping up the pace of its expansion.
After €87.7m in depreciation, amortisation and charges to provisions (up
23.9%) owing to a higher real estate ownership rate, recurring operating
profit came to €201.9m (up 7.4%).
Net non-recurring gains totalled €16.1m, compared with €13.8m in the
first half of 2017, including capital gains on the disposal of French
facilities.
Net financial costs came to €65.2m, down 2.4% as a result of
improvements to ORPEA’s balance sheet structure.
Pre-tax profit on ordinary activities rose 12.7% to €136.7m, growing at
a more rapid pace than revenue.
After €49m in tax expenses, net profit group share was up 11.9% at
€107.6m.
Another increase in the real estate portfolio
to €5.3bn1
During the first half, ORPEA pressed ahead with its strategy of adding
to its real estate portfolio. Its property ownership rate now stands at
47% vs. 45% at 31 December 2017.
At 30 June 2018, ORPEA’s portfolio with its developed area of 1,947,000m2
was worth a total of €5,344m, an increase of over €300m over the
six-month period. This strategic, resilient and high-quality asset base
is increasingly diversified across the Group’s footprint.
Strong financial structure
In the first half, ORPEA completed the placement of its first public
7-year bond issue of €400m (due in March 2025) with an annual fixed-rate
coupon of 2.625%. The issue has helped to diversify its base of credit
investors and to extend the maturity of its debt.
ORPEA’s net debt rose €406m to €4,819m2 at 30 June 2018 amid
a strong pace of expansion, with the value of its real estate portfolio
and intangible assets appreciating by more than €500m. Real estate debt
again accounted for 85% of the total.
ORPEA has kept a tight grip on its debt ratios, with its financial
leverage restated for real estate at 2.3x (permitted level of 5.5x) and
restated gearing of 1.5x (permitted level of 2.0x).
Its cost of borrowing declined further to 3%, while the maturity of its
debt has been extended significantly (6 years at 30 June 2018 vs. 5.2
years at 31 December 2017). Its net debt is still fully hedged against
the risk of an increase in interest rates.
Position in the Netherlands strengthened with
two new acquisitions
Following the acquisitions of Dagelijks Leven and Woonzorgnet in the
first half of 2018, ORPEA has further cemented its position in the
Netherlands by purchasing Allerzorg and September, which generated
combined revenue of over €50m in 2017. The deal is still subject to
authorisation by the supervisory authorities.
Founded in 2006, Allerzorg is a specialist provider of homecare services
with a nationwide coverage. Allerzorg’s addition will broaden ORPEA’s
offering in the Dutch market and bring on board a high-calibre workforce
of qualified employees (94% of employees are qualified nurses).
At the same time, ORPEA has scaled up its presence in nursing homes by
acquiring September and its network of 125 beds in 7 facilities.
ORPEA’s diversified offering now covers the full span of the Dutch
long-term care sector in the Netherlands. It operates more than 1,000
beds there and has tremendous scope for organic growth given the
strength of demand for new beds.
Further expansion in Brazil and Portugal
Development has ramped up in Brazil and Portugal – where ORPEA operates
via a joint venture with SIS Group – with the recent acquisition of 465
beds in Brazil and 430 beds in Portugal, plus new construction projects.
In a little over a year, close to 3,000 beds have already been secured
in Brazil and 2,000 in Portugal – all in prime locations.
ORPEA is set to take sole ownership of the operations in Brazil and
Portugal effective 1 January 2019 by buying out the 51% share held by
the SIS Group, and it will retain over 50% of real estate in both
countries.
1 Excluding the €28m in real estate assets held for sale
2
Excluding €28m in liabilities associated with assets held for sale
Strategy and outlook
ORPEA is accelerating its strategy of selective international expansion
by focusing on value-creating projects in prime locations across Europe
and Latin America. ORPEA now aims to become a global player by
maintaining its focus on the quality of the services it provides for the
well-being of its residents and patients across its network.
To execute its strategy of international expansion effectively, the
Group is also reshaping its organisation, tightening up its controls and
rolling out its expert teams across all the geographical territories
where it operates.
Glossary:
|
Organic growth
|
|
Organic growth reflects the following factors:
1. The year-on-year change in the revenue of existing facilities
as a result of changes in their occupancy rates and per diem rates
2. The year-on-year change in the revenue of redeveloped
facilities or those where capacity has been increased in the
current or year-earlier period
3. Revenue generated in the current period by facilities created
in the current or year-earlier period, and the change in revenue
at recently acquired facilities by comparison with the previous
equivalent period
|
EBITDAR
|
|
EBITDA before rents, including provisions related to external
charges and staff costs
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
|
Recurring operating profit before net additions to depreciation and
amortisation, including provisions related to external charges and
staff costs
|
Pre-tax profit on ordinary activities
|
|
Recurring operating profit - Net financial expense
|
Net debt
|
|
Non-current borrowings + current borrowings - cash and short-term
investments
|
Financial leverage restated for real estate assets
|
|
(Net debt - Real estate debt)/(EBITDA - (6% x Real estate debt))
|
Restated gearing
|
|
Net debt/(Equity + Deferred taxes available indefinitely on
intangible assets)
|
Consolidated income statement (Audit in progress)
|
|
|
|
|
In €m
|
|
30-June-2018
|
|
30-June-2017
|
Revenue
|
|
1,679.0
|
|
1,525.7
|
Purchases used and other external expenses
|
|
-447.1
|
|
-414.1
|
Staff costs
|
|
-886.7
|
|
-804.3
|
Taxes other than on income
|
|
-64.5
|
|
-57.7
|
Depreciation, amortisation and charges to provisions
|
|
-87.7
|
|
-70.8
|
Other recurring operating income and expense
|
|
8.8
|
|
9.2
|
Recurring operating profit
|
|
201.9
|
|
188.0
|
Other non-recurring operating income and expense
|
|
16.1
|
|
13.8
|
Operating profit
|
|
218
|
|
201.8
|
Net interest expense
|
|
-65.2
|
|
-66.7
|
Profit before tax1
|
|
152.8
|
|
135.0
|
Income tax expense1
|
|
-49
|
|
-41.0
|
Share in profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures
|
|
4,3
|
|
2.1
|
Impact of early redemption and fair-value of ORNANE bond
|
|
-
|
|
-142.7
|
Consolidated net profit Group share
|
|
107.6
|
|
-41.8
|
Net profit Group share excluding impact of ORNANE and discounting
deferred taxes 1
|
|
107.6
|
|
96.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated balance sheet (Audit in progress)
|
|
|
|
|
In €m
|
|
30-June-2018
|
|
31-Dec-2017
|
Non-current assets
|
|
8,865
|
|
8,324
|
Goodwill
|
|
930
|
|
1,013
|
Intangible assets
|
|
2,407
|
|
2,082
|
Property, plant and equipment and properties under development
|
|
5,344
|
|
5,042
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
184
|
|
187
|
Current assets
|
|
1,603
|
|
1,308
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
822
|
|
614
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
28
|
|
64
|
Total assets
|
|
10,496
|
|
9,696
|
Equity attributable to ORPEA’s shareholders and deferred taxes
available indefinitely
|
|
3,240
|
|
3,142
|
Equity attributable to ORPEA’s shareholders
|
|
2,749
|
|
2,715
|
Deferred taxes available indefinitely on operating intangible assets
|
|
491
|
|
427
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
5,640
|
|
5,248
|
Other deferred tax liabilities
|
|
438
|
|
431
|
Provisions for liabilities and charges
|
|
200
|
|
194
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
|
5,002
|
|
4,622
|
Current liabilities
|
|
1,588
|
|
1,242
|
o/w current financial liabilities (bridge loans and real estate
porting)
|
|
639
|
|
405
|
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
|
28
|
|
64
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
10,496
|
|
9,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows (Audit in progress)
|
|
|
|
|
In €m
|
|
30-June-2018
|
|
30-June-2017
|
Net cash generated/(used) by operating activities
|
|
189
|
|
167
|
Investments in construction projects
|
|
-219
|
|
-155
|
Acquisitions of real estate
|
|
-175
|
|
-483
|
Disposals of real estate
|
|
19
|
|
16
|
Net investments in operating assets
|
|
-122
|
|
-98
|
Net cash generated/(used) by investing activities
|
|
-497
|
|
-720
|
Net cash generated/(used) by financing activities
|
|
516
|
|
568
|
Change in cash over the period
|
|
208
|
|
15
|
Cash at end of period
|
|
822
|
|
614
1 Excluding the cost (non-cash impact) of the early
redemption of the ORNANE bonds, for €142.7m in H1 2018
