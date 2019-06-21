ORS :™ Olive Oil Launches FIX IT Range for Wig and Weave Wearers

Cutting-edge hairstyles are just as unique as the wearer and these days
consumers demand more versatility than ever. Individual self-expression
is now simpler with ORS Olive Oil’s latest sweat and humidity-resistant FIX
IT line, formulated specifically for applying and styling wigs with
unprecedented ease. FIX IT is the only multicultural brand with a
gel adhesive and styling collection for lace front wig and weave wearers.
FIX IT Grip Gel (Photo: Business Wire)
ORS™, a brand known and trusted for its commitment to natural healthy
hair and styling, recognized that wigs and weaves aren’t just a passing
trend; they’re a style choice — that is low maintenance and cost
effective. The FIX IT range was created to allow weave and wig
enthusiasts the flexibility to change up their style quickly, without
sacrificing the integrity of their natural hair or scalp health.
“We set out to create a holistic line of products that complement and
enhance each other,” said Taniqua Bennett, Director of Marketing North
America for ORS™. “Our end goal is to provide customers a means to
maintain whatever hairstyle they choose, without having to spend lots of
time or money to get there,” she added. “Whether you want next level
hold for your wig or definition added to your curly hair extension, the FIX
IT range has a regimen that will work for you.”
ORS™ didn’t forget their natural hair roots when it came to the FIX IT
line, either. Protecting and nourishing the natural hairline was a chief
concern during the range’s research and development phase. Every product
in the range contains Keravis, a complex three times more effective than
Panthenol for follicle stimulation and strengthening.
“When you want a break from the daily wig styling, this product line
allows you to switch between styles with confidence, knowing your scalp
is nourished and protected,” noted Bennett.
Formulated with olive oil, castor oil, burdock root and white peony, the FIX
IT range ensures natural hairlines are soothed, stimulated, and
strengthened. All products in the range dry quickly and are
residue-free, leaving behind nothing but effortless style. The full
line-up includes the following products:
-
FIX IT Grip Gel ($5.49 USD): An extreme-hold styling gel for
styling and applying wigs and weaves
-
FIX IT Gellie Glaze & Hold ($5.49 USD): Works to lay edges,
add definition, as well as adding moisture and staying power for sleek
updos with a lasting hold.
-
FIX IT Superhold Spray ($6.49 USD): An extreme-hold styling gel
for both styling and application of wigs and weaves.
-
FIX IT Liquifix Reset Spray ($6.99 USD): A game-changing spray
that creates both maximum hold and extended style time on wigs,
weaves, natural and relaxed hair.
-
FIX IT No Grease Crème Styler ($7.99 USD) combines the power of
nourishing olive oil, frizz taming argan oil, moisturizing
jojoba, strengthening wheat protein. Great for smoothing or defining
curls for weaves, wigs or natural hair.
The FIX IT range by ORS™ Olive Oil is currently available in
select Walmart stores and will be available at local beauty supply
stores in August. To learn more about the FIX IT range, or any of
the ORS™ product lines, visit orshaircare.com
ABOUT ORS: As a leading brand in the ethnic hair care market,
ORS™ provides a wide range of healthy hair solutions through styling and
maintenance products for all hair types and textures. We aim to meet the
unmet needs of health-conscious, style-seeking consumers with new and
natural solutions for hair, skin and body. The hallmarks of our company
are to provide exceptional quality, performance and integrity to our
customers. ORS™ uses the highest quality of natural ingredients to
deliver the greatest benefit to help increase and maintain hair health.
The ORS™ portfolio includes a wide range of product lines including ORS™
Olive Oil, ORS™ Curls Unleashed, ORS™ Olive Oil Styling, and ORS™ Hues
Vitamin and Crème Color.
