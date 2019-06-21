Log in
ORS :™ Olive Oil Launches FIX IT Range for Wig and Weave Wearers

06/21/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Bringing Innovation to Protective Styling

Leading Natural Haircare Brand Caters to Growing Market With Latest Line of Products for Applying, Styling and Maintaining Wigs and Weaves While Nourishing Natural Hair

Cutting-edge hairstyles are just as unique as the wearer and these days consumers demand more versatility than ever. Individual self-expression is now simpler with ORS Olive Oil’s latest sweat and humidity-resistant FIX IT line, formulated specifically for applying and styling wigs with unprecedented ease. FIX IT is the only multicultural brand with a gel adhesive and styling collection for lace front wig and weave wearers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005030/en/

FIX IT Grip Gel (Photo: Business Wire)

FIX IT Grip Gel (Photo: Business Wire)

ORS™, a brand known and trusted for its commitment to natural healthy hair and styling, recognized that wigs and weaves aren’t just a passing trend; they’re a style choice — that is low maintenance and cost effective. The FIX IT range was created to allow weave and wig enthusiasts the flexibility to change up their style quickly, without sacrificing the integrity of their natural hair or scalp health.

“We set out to create a holistic line of products that complement and enhance each other,” said Taniqua Bennett, Director of Marketing North America for ORS™. “Our end goal is to provide customers a means to maintain whatever hairstyle they choose, without having to spend lots of time or money to get there,” she added. “Whether you want next level hold for your wig or definition added to your curly hair extension, the FIX IT range has a regimen that will work for you.”

ORS™ didn’t forget their natural hair roots when it came to the FIX IT line, either. Protecting and nourishing the natural hairline was a chief concern during the range’s research and development phase. Every product in the range contains Keravis, a complex three times more effective than Panthenol for follicle stimulation and strengthening.

“When you want a break from the daily wig styling, this product line allows you to switch between styles with confidence, knowing your scalp is nourished and protected,” noted Bennett.

Formulated with olive oil, castor oil, burdock root and white peony, the FIX IT range ensures natural hairlines are soothed, stimulated, and strengthened. All products in the range dry quickly and are residue-free, leaving behind nothing but effortless style. The full line-up includes the following products:

  • FIX IT Grip Gel ($5.49 USD): An extreme-hold styling gel for styling and applying wigs and weaves
  • FIX IT Gellie Glaze & Hold ($5.49 USD): Works to lay edges, add definition, as well as adding moisture and staying power for sleek updos with a lasting hold.
  • FIX IT Superhold Spray ($6.49 USD): An extreme-hold styling gel for both styling and application of wigs and weaves.
  • FIX IT Liquifix Reset Spray ($6.99 USD): A game-changing spray that creates both maximum hold and extended style time on wigs, weaves, natural and relaxed hair.
  • FIX IT No Grease Crème Styler ($7.99 USD) combines the power of nourishing olive oil, frizz taming argan oil, moisturizing jojoba, strengthening wheat protein. Great for smoothing or defining curls for weaves, wigs or natural hair.

The FIX IT range by ORS™ Olive Oil is currently available in select Walmart stores and will be available at local beauty supply stores in August. To learn more about the FIX IT range, or any of the ORS™ product lines, visit orshaircare.com

ABOUT ORS: As a leading brand in the ethnic hair care market, ORS™ provides a wide range of healthy hair solutions through styling and maintenance products for all hair types and textures. We aim to meet the unmet needs of health-conscious, style-seeking consumers with new and natural solutions for hair, skin and body. The hallmarks of our company are to provide exceptional quality, performance and integrity to our customers. ORS™ uses the highest quality of natural ingredients to deliver the greatest benefit to help increase and maintain hair health. The ORS™ portfolio includes a wide range of product lines including ORS™ Olive Oil, ORS™ Curls Unleashed, ORS™ Olive Oil Styling, and ORS™ Hues Vitamin and Crème Color.


© Business Wire 2019
