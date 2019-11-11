ORYX GmbH KG : Confirms Parv Mode of Action in Tumor Explant Model

DGAP-News: ORYX GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Study results

ORYX Confirms ParvOryx Mode of Action in Tumor Explant Model



11.11.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



ORYX Confirms ParvOryx Mode of Action in Tumor Explant Model

Munich (Germany), November 11, 2019: ORYX, a translational medicine company focused on oncolytic virotherapy and cancer vaccines, today reported new results on the mode of action of oncolytic virus ParvOryx in human ovarian cancer explants. ParvOryx, a wild type rat oncolytic parvovirus (H-1PV), had successfully completed two Phase I/IIa clinical trials in glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, respectively. The new data show that ParvOryx may also be effective in targeting ovarian cancer and further confirm the mode of action of the oncolytic virus alone and in combination with other treatments.

An explant model system was developed at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)[1], which allows to stabilize fully unaltered human tissue material and maintain its integrity for up to 72h. Fresh tumor specimens from three patients with pre-treated serous ovarian cancer were cultured using the explant model system and treated with ParvOryx, bevacizumab, nivolumab, or in combination.

The results from the explant model system show that treatment with ParvOryx leads to the induction of specific cytokines and chemokines as well as to a strong infiltration of CD8 T cells, the major effectors in the anti-tumor response. These results are identical to the findings from a previous clinical trial in pancreatic cancer and a follow-up program in colorectal cancer. The combination of ParvOryx with bevacizumab, an anti-angiogenic antibody, or nivolumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, showed synergistic effects compared to the single agents in the explant model system. When a triple therapy consisting of ParvOryx, bevacizumab and nivolumab was applied to the explants, additional effects beyond the dual combinations or the single agents were observed This confirms clinical findings from follow-up programs, where ParvOryx had been combined with immune modulators.

"We are excited that these results further substantiate what we have seen in the clinic, confirming the mode of action of ParvOryx alone or in combination therapy. We are hopeful that our treatment strategy will improve outcomes for cancer patients, where current immunotherapy approaches fail," said Dr. Dr. Michael Dahm, CMO of ORYX. "The impressive synergies of ParvOryx with both bevacizumab and/or immune checkpoint inhibitors in the treatment of solid tumors support future trials using combination therapies with ParvOryx. With the endorsement of EMA and FDA, we are ready to start pivotal trials with ParvOryx in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) together with a strong pharma partner."



About ParvOryx

ParvOryx (Parvovirus H1) is a wild type rat oncolytic virus that infects and lyses tumor cells in a wide variety of cancers, including glioblastoma multiforme, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, lymphoma, pediatric tumors such as neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, prostate cancer and renal cancer, as well as tumor stem cells. ParvOryx (parvus, the smallest among all oncolytic viruses), is able to cross the blood brain barrier. The special properties of ParvOryx allow for both intratumoral and intravenous administration as well as repeated application. H-1PV does not affect normal cells and is not pathogenic for humans. The virus exerts a cytotoxic/oncolytic effect, resulting in dysregulation of cell transcription, cell cycle arrest, shut off of cell replication, activation of cellular stress response and induction of cell death. In addition, viral oncolysis induces a strong tumor-specific immune response leading to the recognition and elimination of minimal residual disease (bystander effect) in animal models. ParvOryx can turn an immunogenic "cold" into a "hot" tumor by profoundly changing its microenvironment, making the tumor vulnerable to a variety of immuno-oncological approaches.

About ORYX

ORYX is a privately held Munich-based biotech company that is developing three highly innovative drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, originating from leading research institutions like the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the University of Heidelberg. The ORYX clinical development portfolio consists of an oncolytic virus and two therapeutic cancer vaccines. The Company holds exclusive, worldwide licenses for all its development projects. For more information, please visit: www.oryx-medicine.com



For further information, please contact:

ORYX GmbH & Co. KG

Dr. Bernard Huber

Chief Executive Officer

ORYX GmbH & Co. KG

Phone: +49-8106-21-311-0

Email: info[at]oryx-medicine.com



Business Development

Dr. Dr. Sven Rohmann

Phone: +49-8106-21-311-0

Mobile: +41-7957-78895

Email: info[at]oryx-medicine.com



PR/IR contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Kaja Skorka

Phone: +49-89-210-228-25

Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

kaja.skorka[at]mc-services.eu

[1] Halama, Niels, et al. "Tumoral immune cell exploitation in colorectal cancer metastases can be targeted effectively by anti-CCR5 therapy in cancer patients." Cancer cell 29.4 (2016): 587-601.