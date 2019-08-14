OSCAR WYLEE Introduces a Joint Venture Partnership for Optometrists and Optical Dispensers

Oscar Wylee operates a Joint Venture Partnership (JVP) which allows partners to buy into a store and receive profit share. With 60 retail stores and growing, Oscar Wylee welcomes potential partners to join in the mission of improving the quality of eye care for all Australians.

The Joint Venture Partnership enables optometrists and optical dispensers to make use of Oscar Wylee’s supply chain infrastructure, unique and extensive range of products and strong brand. The JVP program invites potential partners to participate directly in the growing optical market in Australia.

What are the benefits of being an Oscar Wylee Joint Venture Partner?

You will be involved in the day-to-day management of your business at an attractive annual salary

Oscar Wylee can provide a loan that will cover up to 80% of the store investment

Each store will come equipped with modern Topcon medical equipment, DRS and Visual Field machines and state of the art custom information technology systems

Work alongside a vibrant and diligent team who are committed towards your entrepreneurial goals

Oscar Wylee provides a range of ongoing support and training to ensure the continued success of our Joint Venture Partnerships. This includes:

Marketing initiatives on a local, state and national level

Retail lease consultation, negotiation and legal support

IT support and a dedicated system administration support team

Ongoing training on optical equipment and eye health

Modules on product knowledge and product range

Deep visibility over profit and loss and business performance metrics

About Oscar Wylee

Oscar Wylee is an Australian eyewear brand known for providing high-quality optical glasses and eye test services through its nation-wide network of optometrists in store. The company represents over 500 hardworking associates who aim to make customers smile every time they walk into an Oscar Wylee store.

For more information about the JVP program, visit the website www.oscarwylee.com.au/joint_venture.html. Alternatively, you can submit your expression of interest through email at jvp@oscarwylee.com.

