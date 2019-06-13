Log in
OSCE Organization for Security and operation : Mission in Kosovo organizes second annual employment fair for Kosovo Roma, Kosovo Ashkali, and Kosovo Egyptian communities

06/13/2019 | 09:29am EDT

On 11 June, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo started a series of employment fairs for members of Kosovo Roma, Kosovo Ashkali, and Kosovo Egyptian communities in Pejë/Peć. The employment fairs aim to create a bridge between potential employers and employees, and to provide community members with a network for career exploration.

During the fairs, visitors learn about career prospects, job opportunities, paid internships, grants, and vocational training possibilities directly from organizations and companies operating in the area. Some of these interactions at the fairs have already yielded results.

'I am a student of law, and today at the employment fair I found a part-time job as a receptionist in the company Fresh. Furthermore, I am professional boxer, and today I learnt that I can apply next year for financial grant from Help - Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe to get boxing equipment that I need,' said Arlinda Muqa from Pejë/Peć.

By the end of June two more employment fairs will be held in Berivojcë/Berivojce village (Kamenicë/Kamenica municipality) and Plemetinë/Plemetina village (Obiliq/Obilić municipality). The Mission organized the first annual employment fairs for members of communities in 2018 in different localities with around 330 visitors.

The OSCE Mission in Kosovo is mandated with the protection and promotion of human and community rights, democratization and public safety sector development. The Mission is committed to tackling unemployment within Kosovo Roma, Kosovo Ashkali, and Kosovo Egyptian communities and supporting the improvement of their socio-economic condition.

Disclaimer

OSCE - Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:28:03 UTC
