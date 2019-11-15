Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OSCE Organization for Security and operation : Use of innovative technologies for sustainable water management in Central Asia focus of OSCE Seminar in Turkmenistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:55am EST

On 14 and 15 November 2019, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat provided a platform for regional dialogue on the best practices and standards in use of innovative water management technologies. Representatives of the State Committee of Water Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) and other Turkmenistan agencies were joined by their counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

International experts focused on Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM), presenting innovative solutions ensuring sustainable water supply for irrigation, sustainable urban water management, innovative renewable energy technologies for the water industry and the use of Information and Communication Technologies within the field of sustainable water management.

Representatives of Central Asian countries shared their experiences in developing relevant national strategies, adapting regional programmes and implementing projects on innovative water management technologies.

'It is impossible to ignore the reality of the 21st Century, the age of 'high technology', in which innovative decisions and technological know-how, digital and robo-technology are an essential prerequisite for technological progress in any field', said Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

Drozd mentioned a number of OSCE's successful initiatives in the environmental sphere, including supporting Turkmenistan within the framework of its IFAS chairmanship.

'We consider this seminar a timely initiative that enabled regional governmental authorities to engage in the discussion and exchange the practices of Central Asian countries in the development and adaptation of innovative technologies in water management as well as getting acquainted with international experiences in IWRM,' she said.

Experts facilitated discussions and the exchange of information on national experiences in the area of water management and practical applications of technological solutions in the Central Asia region.

Disclaimer

OSCE - Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 10:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aOPEC deal to earn Russia extra 2 trillion roubles in revenue in 2019 - TASS
RE
06:20aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:11aDeutsche Bahn CFO to step down - source
RE
06:06aLabour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan
RE
06:05aOil prices dip on concerns about rising supplies
RE
06:00aIMPALA PLATINUM : Implats' Rustenburg and Marula operations reach wage settlement
PU
06:00aIMPALA PLATINUM : Implats reaches a three-year wage settlement
PU
05:57aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Thailand shares ease on telcos; Indonesia up
RE
05:55aSTATISTICS LITHUANIA : Darbą pradeda nauja Lietuvos statistikos vadovė
PU
05:55aOSCE ORGANIZATION FOR SECURITY AND OPERATION : Use of innovative technologies for sustainable water management in Central Asia focus of OSCE Seminar in Turkmenistan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group