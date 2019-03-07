OSE Immunotherapeutics : Presents its Novel Bispecific Checkpoint Inhibitor Platform, Targeting PD-1 and Innovative Targets

Regulatory News:
OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo:
OSE), announces that it has disclosed its novel bispecific checkpoint
inhibitor (BiCKI®) platform in a plenary session at the World
Immunotherapy Congress held in San Diego.
"BiCKI® represents a new proprietary multi-specific technology that
has the potential to transform the current anti-PD-1 standard of care
for hard to treat cancers," said Nicolas Poirier, Ph.D., chief
scientific officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics. "Adding to our already
strong immuno-oncology pipeline, our new anti-PD-1 bispecifics have the
potential to extend the benefits of immunotherapy beyond inflamed tumors
in a number of indications by reinstating sustained adaptive and innate
immune responses that are naturally inhibited in the tumor
microenvironment."
The oral presentation, entitled, “Inactivating Treg cells in tumor
microenvironment to improve efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors,” given by
Dr. Poirier described a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the
key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative
targets. The BiCKI® platform strives to inhibit key immune checkpoints
while simultaneously delivering intratumoral cytokines with Treg
modulating function and/or increasing exhausted T cell responses. The
BiCKI® platform can also modify the tumor microenvironment by delivering
costimulatory signals to rewire anti-tumoral T cell activities or other
modalities re-instating, among others, macrophage polarization and
phagocytic functions.
Based on an engineered anti-PD-1 bifunctional antibody platform
technology, BiCKI® is designed to extend the spectrum of patients
responding to immunotherapies. BiCKI® represents the second generation
of PD-(L)1 inhibitors that have been used to increase antitumor efficacy
in hard to treat cancers by addressing untapped immune evasion
mechanisms.
About the World Immunotherapy Congress
The vision of the World Immunotherapy Congress is to bring together the
full community and provide a single meeting point for the whole value
chain. It is where science meets business to make immunotherapy the
cornerstone of the fight against cancer. The Festival of Biologics San
Diego was born out of our successful European event, the Festival Of
Biologics Basel, which consists of 5 world leading events: The European
Antibody Congress, the World Immunotherapy Congress, Clinical Trials
2018, The World Biosimilar Congress and HPAPI World Congress. Having run
very successfully in Basel, Switzerland for the past three years, and
across other European countries for the past 13 years, it was time to
bring the event across the pond to the U.S., where biologics research
and development is fast growing and innovative. With high level, global
speakers from big pharma, biotech, academia and industry, the Festival
of Biologics San Diego will address the strategic and commercial aspects
of discovering, developing, and bringing new biologics to patients. The
conference brings you two days packed full of top level science, data
and case studies, workshops, roundtables and networking opportunities.
With 200+ speakers, 80 sponsors and exhibitors and hundreds of companies
in attendance, this is not an event to be missed.
ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused
on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for
immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified
first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and
technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist
monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and
autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®,
is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating
T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and
anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination
with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has
successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat
autoimmune diseases. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal
antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer
Ingelheim ; this checkpoint inhibitor has received CTA from French and
Belgian health authorities for a Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple
cancer indications. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127
receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered
with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2
clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel,
Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is
currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
