OSE Immunotherapeutics : Receives Belgian Authorization for a Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo:
OSE) today announced authorization by Federal Agency for Medicines and
Health Products (FAMH) and Belgian Ethics Committee to initiate a Phase
1 clinical trial of OSE-127, a monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-7
Receptor (IL-7R) with a novel mechanism of action(1).
The first-in-human dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical study aims to
evaluate the safety and tolerability of single- and multiple-ascending
intravenous and subcutaneous doses of OSE-127. A total of 63 healthy
volunteers will be enrolled in this randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study.
Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “Initiating
this Phase 1 study represents a leap forward for OSE-127. On the heels
of publishing the unique mechanism of action of OSE-127 in Nature
Communications(1), we believe even more
strongly that this asset has significant potential therapeutic value for
treatment of autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammation.”
Specifically targeting IL-7R expression, which has previously been shown
to be predictive for non-response to inflammatory bowel disease
treatments, and by enhancing regulatory T lymphocytes in the mucosa,
OSE-127 offers a differentiated mechanistic profile in debilitating
autoimmune conditions, such as intestinal bowel diseases.
OSE-127 is being developed under an option license agreement with
Servier* up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial, planned in
ulcerative colitis, a bowel autoimmune disease, and in parallel in
Sjögren’s syndrome.
*Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical
company governed by a foundation with Headquarters based in France.
ABOUT OSE-127
OSE-127 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory
antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the
interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect
on effector T lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which
specifically regulates the tissue migration of human effector T
lymphocytes, especially in the gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the
migration of pathogenic T lymphocytes while preserving regulator T
lymphocytes (2,3) which have a positive impact in autoimmune
diseases.
OSE Immunotherapeutics has signed a license option agreement with
Servier in December 2016 for the development and commercialization of
OSE-127.
(1) Cf.
Press release of October 26, 2018: Belarif, L. et al.IL-7 receptor
blockade blunts antigen-specific memory T cell responses and chronic
inflammation. Nature communications, 26 October 2018
(2)
Powell, N. et al. The transcription factor T-bet regulates intestinal
inflammation mediated by interleukin-7 receptor+ innate lymphoid cells.
Immunity 37, 674–684 (2012)
(3) Yamazaki, M. et al.
Mucosal T cells expressing high levels of IL-7 receptor are potential
targets for treatment of chronic colitis. J. Immunol. 171, 1556–1563
(2003)
ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and
partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology
and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class
clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological
platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal
antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune
diseases. Our most advanced asset, Tedopi®, is a proprietary
combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is
currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1). In April
2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE signed a global license and
collaboration agreement to develop checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172
(anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) in multiple cancer indications. In July
2016, Janssen Biotech exercised a licensing option to continue clinical
development of FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) in auto-immune diseases after
positive Phase 1 results; termination of licence agreement effective
Dec. 31, 2018 due to strategic portfolio prioritization and OSE regained
all worldwide rights on this asset. In 2016, Servier signed a two-step
license option to develop OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the
CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) up to the
completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel
diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren
syndrome.
