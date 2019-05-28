OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum

Regulatory News:
OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today
announced that Alexis Peyroles, chief executive officer, will provide a
Company update, including recent accomplishments and future plans, at
the upcoming 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment
Forum. The Forum is being held on May 31, 2019 in Chicago, in parallel
with the international annual American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) meeting.
Details of the presentation:
-
Date and Time: May 31, 2019, 10:30 AM Central Time
-
Session: Track B
-
Location: Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, Faulkner
-
Webcast: https://youtu.be/ue1fN_e4JOo
About the Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum
Taking
place on the first day of ASCO, the 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and
Investment Forum is designed to bring together thought leaders from
cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and biotech
to facilitate partnering, funding and investment. We expect over 250
delegates and around 30 presentations by listed and private
biotechnology companies seeking licensing & investment.
ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused
on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for
immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified
first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and
technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist
monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and
autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®,
is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating
T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and
anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination
with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has
successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat
autoimmune diseases. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal
antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer
Ingelheim ; this checkpoint inhibitor has received CTA from French and
Belgian health authorities for a Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple
cancer indications. BiCKI® is a bispecific fusion protein platform built
on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting
innovative targets. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127
receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered
with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2
clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel,
Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is
currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Click and follow us on Twitter
and Linkedln
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains
express or implied information and statements that might be deemed
forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE
Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These
information and statements include financial projections that are based
upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’
management in light of its experience and its perception of historical
trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future
developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using
conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”,
“believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and
conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE
Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking
statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’
shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of
such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not,
and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond
the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual
results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or
implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks
include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE
Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only
summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics
Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2019, including the
annual financial report for the fiscal year 2018, available on the OSE
Immunotherapeutics’ website.
Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues
this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005072/en/