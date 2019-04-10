OSFI Office of Superintendent of Financial I : promotes financial institution resilience with a new version of its Large Exposure Limits guideline for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)

News Release

Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) released the final version of its Guideline B-2: Large Exposure Limits for Domestic Systemically Important Banks.

Large exposure limits help to constrain the maximum loss an institution could face in the event of a sudden failure of a counterparty.

The guideline reflects current sound practices for the management of risks related to large exposures and provides additional guidance on methods OSFI expects D-SIBs to use for identifying, measuring, managing and monitoring risks in this area.

OSFI, as a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), participated in the development of the international large exposure framework. Parts of this guideline are drawn from the BCBS large exposure framework entitled: Supervisory framework for measuring and controlling large exposures.

This new version of Guideline B-2:

Introduces tighter limits for exposures to both Global Systemically Important Banks and to other Canadian D-SIBs.

Recognizes eligible credit risk mitigation techniques by measuring exposure on a net basis rather than a gross basis.

Reduces the eligible capital base from Total capital to Tier 1 capital.

Quote

'This new version of the Large Exposure Limits guideline will ensure that Canada has up-to-date large exposure risk management guidance', said Carolyn Rogers, Assistant Superintendent. 'It will also encourage Canada's domestic systemically important banks to adopt consistent and robust practices for mitigating risks related to large exposures.'

Quick Facts

All domestic systemically important banks are expected to comply with the Guideline for the period beginning November 1, 2019.

Until OSFI provides further guidance, all other federally regulated deposit-taking institutions Footnote 1 remain subject to the original version of Guideline B-2.

Associated Links

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks.

