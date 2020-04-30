Log in
OSM Named One of the Largest Privately Held Chicagoland Companies

04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

OSM Worldwide, a leading provider of domestic and international parcel delivery solutions, has again been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the city’s largest privately owned companies.

“It is an honor to have earned a spot on this exclusive list once again,” says Gaston Curk, CEO and co-founder, OSM Worldwide. “The recognition reflects the efforts of our employees and their commitment to providing best-in-class shipping solutions for our growing list of customers. We are looking forward to continuing to serve our customers and expand our offerings that extend our impact on the shipping industry.”

The recognition showcases OSM as one of the largest private companies in the Chicago area. The 2020 list recognized the top 353 companies with revenues of more than $75 million. OSM achieved a ranking of the #13 fastest growing company with a revenue increase of 46.2% since 2018, as well as #237 overall on the list.

Compiled by Crain’s Chicago Business, the annual “Chicago’s largest privately held companies 2020” list is based primarily on data submitted by the companies themselves. It also includes rankings estimated by Crain’s reporting staff using market statistics, background knowledge and insider contacts.

The complete list of Crain’s Chicago Business 2020 Largest Privately Held Companies can be found at https://www.chicagobusiness.com/crains-list/chicagos-largest-privately-held-companies-2020.

About OSM Worldwide

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, OSM Worldwide is a tech-enabled global logistics management services company. The company provides parcel delivery services for both domestic and international shipping. The exclusive OSM Premium Network® allows shippers to experience reliable, rapid and economical delivery of parcel packages worldwide. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system that was designed to provide detailed shipment tracking and give shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.


© Business Wire 2020
