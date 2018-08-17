OSM Worldwide : Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Straight Year

OSM Worldwide, a leading shipping expediter for high-volume mailers, is proud to be named once again to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing U.S. companies. OSM Worldwide’s continuous expansion has earned it a place on the list every year since 2011.

To be consecutively named on the Inc. 5000 list as often as OSM has is a major accomplishment, as only two percent of U.S. companies are featured eight times. Released annually, the Inc. 5000 list recognizes the private companies with the highest three-year growth rate in the United States. OSM Worldwide’s consistently strong revenue numbers have placed it among these 5,000 companies for the past eight years. This year, OSM was ranked #3,288, with its 2017 revenue totaling $91.5 million in sales. This represents a three-year growth rate of 119 percent.

“At OSM Worldwide, our team is committed to continually improving our shipping services, so our customers can do their jobs more effectively,” said Gaston Cusk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. “I strongly believe that this mindset is the reason for our continuous growth and loyal customers. My sincere congratulations and thanks go out to our team, for meeting our customers’ needs every day with strong expertise and exceptional customer service.”

OSM Worldwide is a preferred partner of the United States Postal Service and a proud recipient of the USPS Mail Solutions Award. Its mailing approach is designed to help businesses ship packages with fewer touches, less damage and a lower overall cost.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide provides reliable, data-driven shipping solutions that help business deliver faster and more cost-effectively. Its award-winning OSM Premium Network and partnership with the U.S. Postal Service allow it to ship packages anywhere in the nation in as few as one to five business days. Based in Glendale Heights, Illinois, OSM Worldwide maintains partnerships with leading postal authorities around the globe.

