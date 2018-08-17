OSM Worldwide : Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Straight Year

OSM
Worldwide, a leading shipping expediter for high-volume mailers, is
proud to be named once again to Inc. Magazine’s Inc.
5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing U.S. companies. OSM
Worldwide’s continuous expansion has earned it a place on the list every
year since 2011.
To be consecutively named on the Inc. 5000 list as often as OSM has is a
major accomplishment, as only two percent of U.S. companies are featured
eight times. Released annually, the Inc. 5000 list recognizes the
private companies with the highest three-year growth rate in the United
States. OSM Worldwide’s consistently strong revenue numbers have placed
it among these 5,000 companies for the past eight years. This year, OSM
was ranked #3,288, with its 2017 revenue totaling $91.5 million in
sales. This represents a three-year growth rate of 119 percent.
“At OSM Worldwide, our team is committed to continually improving our
shipping services, so our customers can do their jobs more effectively,”
said Gaston Cusk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. “I strongly believe that this
mindset is the reason for our continuous growth and loyal customers. My
sincere congratulations and thanks go out to our team, for meeting our
customers’ needs every day with strong expertise and exceptional
customer service.”
OSM Worldwide is a preferred partner of the United States Postal Service
and a proud recipient of the USPS Mail Solutions Award. Its mailing
approach is designed to help businesses ship packages with fewer
touches, less damage and a lower overall cost.
About OSM Worldwide
OSM Worldwide provides reliable, data-driven shipping solutions that
help business deliver faster and more cost-effectively. Its
award-winning OSM Premium Network and partnership with the U.S. Postal
Service allow it to ship packages anywhere in the nation in as few as
one to five business days. Based in Glendale Heights, Illinois, OSM
Worldwide maintains partnerships with leading postal authorities around
the globe.
To learn more about the Inc. 5000 list, visit inc.com/inc5000.
To learn more about OSM Worldwide’s domestic and international shipping
services, visit osmworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005374/en/