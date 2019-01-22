OSN Selects SnapLogic for Cloud Transformation

MENA’s leading entertainment network modernises IT environment, connects hybrid cloud systems with SnapLogic

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced that OSN, the leading entertainment network across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has selected SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform to modernise its IT environment and support its use of cloud services across the organisation.

With television broadcast rights across the MENA region, OSN has a history of providing exceptional value for customers with its focus on exclusive and on-demand content, and innovative digital platforms for anywhere, anytime access. OSN’s strength is its unmatched range of exclusive programming led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, and Paramount to name a few.

OSN has been at the forefront of digital technology innovation in MENA, introducing firsts to the region with both its OSN Play and OSN On-Demand offerings. The company is modernising its existing technology systems and recently shifted to a new multi-cloud hybrid architecture to become even more efficient and ensure a seamless service for customers. Using the SnapLogic platform, OSN has successfully implemented an effortless migration path from its existing systems to new cloud-based systems, including Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse, with minimal manual coding requirements.

SnapLogic is also being used by OSN for the ongoing maintenance of its hybrid cloud architecture, ensuring that data across the business is available in the right place at the right time with little manual integration effort required. By automating and accelerating system integration, OSN can spend more time responding to changing customer requirements and delivering new value-add programming and services.

Jacques Von Benecke, Chief Digital Officer at OSN, commented: “We are constantly looking for ways to provide the best possible experience for our customers. To continue to do that, it’s critical that we have a modern, flexible technology infrastructure which is fully integrated. With SnapLogic, we’ve been able to vastly reduce the time and effort required to get this in place, enabling us to develop new features and functionality based on our customer needs efficiently.”

Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA, added: “OSN is an organisation that is committed to the smart use of modern technology to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. We’re proud to be part of their next technical evolution, which will see the organisation benefit from intelligent integration across the entire business.”

SnapLogic’s intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organisations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company’s leadership in AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers – including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy’s – rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

