OSN Selects SnapLogic for Cloud Transformation

SnapLogic,
provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced
that OSN,
the leading entertainment network across the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA), has selected SnapLogic’s Intelligent
Integration Platform to modernise its IT environment and support its
use of cloud services across the organisation.
With television broadcast rights across the MENA region, OSN has a
history of providing exceptional value for customers with its focus on
exclusive and on-demand content, and innovative digital platforms for
anywhere, anytime access. OSN’s strength is its unmatched range of
exclusive programming led by its long-term partnerships with major
studios including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, and Paramount to name
a few.
OSN has been at the forefront of digital technology innovation in MENA,
introducing firsts to the region with both its OSN Play and OSN
On-Demand offerings. The company is modernising its existing technology
systems and recently shifted to a new multi-cloud hybrid architecture to
become even more efficient and ensure a seamless service for customers.
Using the SnapLogic platform, OSN has successfully implemented an
effortless migration path from its existing systems to new cloud-based
systems, including Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse, with minimal
manual coding requirements.
SnapLogic is also being used by OSN for the ongoing maintenance of its
hybrid cloud architecture, ensuring that data across the business is
available in the right place at the right time with little manual
integration effort required. By automating and accelerating system
integration, OSN can spend more time responding to changing customer
requirements and delivering new value-add programming and services.
Jacques Von Benecke, Chief Digital Officer at OSN, commented: “We are
constantly looking for ways to provide the best possible experience for
our customers. To continue to do that, it’s critical that we have a
modern, flexible technology infrastructure which is fully integrated.
With SnapLogic, we’ve been able to vastly reduce the time and effort
required to get this in place, enabling us to develop new features and
functionality based on our customer needs efficiently.”
Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA, added: “OSN is an
organisation that is committed to the smart use of modern technology to
deliver a best-in-class customer experience. We’re proud to be part of
their next technical evolution, which will see the organisation benefit
from intelligent integration across the entire business.”
SnapLogic’s intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows
to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development,
deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in
hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface
enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application
integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a
single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organisations can connect all
of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business
processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.
