OSPN INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Motion Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc.

09/02/2020 | 10:13am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investor that purchased or acquired the securities of OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSPN) between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased OneSpan securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit OneSpan Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (iii) as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (iv) OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 11, 2020, during after-market hours, OneSpan disclosed to shareholders that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission; reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and withdrew its full year 2020 earnings guidance, which the Company had affirmed one quarter earlier.

On this news, OneSpan's share price fell $12.36 per share, or over 39%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased OneSpan securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/onespaninc-ospn-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-294/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
