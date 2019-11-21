Log in
OSTK ZEN TIGR AFI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

11/21/2019 | 09:37am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Class Period: May 9, 2019 and September 23, 2019

Get additional information about OSTK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/overstock-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4519 

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Class Period: February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019

Get additional information about ZEN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/zendesk-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4519 

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020
Class Period: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Fintech American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019; or (b) Fintech securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

Get additional information about TIGR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/up-fintech-holding-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4519 

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2020
Class Period: March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019

Get additional information about AFI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/armstrong-flooring-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4519 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
