OSTK ZEN TIGR AFI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11/21/2019 | 09:37am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019 Class Period: May 9, 2019 and September 23, 2019
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020 Class Period: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Fintech American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019; or (b) Fintech securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com