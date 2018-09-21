OSU on Leading Edge of Learning with Dedication of ENDEAVOR

Oklahoma State University’s ENDEAVOR is the glass and steel embodiment
of a new era in undergraduate engineering learning, where walls no
longer exist between disciplines and individual expertise is melded into
interdisciplinary teams.
The new 72,000-square-foot hands-on laboratory center will be dedicated
Sept. 22.
“This one-of-a-kind laboratory is a shining example of Oklahoma State’s
commitment to academic excellence and student discovery,” said OSU
President Burns Hargis. “We owe a huge thanks to the many donors who saw
the vision for this facility and helped make it a reality.”
Donors paid for half of the cost of the $35 million facility.
Dr. Paul J. Tikalsky, dean of OSU’s College of Engineering, Architecture
and Technology, said, “The United States must move from the 20th-century
vision of infrastructure — platforms for planes, trains and automobiles
— to 21st-century platforms that support cyber, analytics,
mobility, logistics, energy, water, education and economic engines.
“Oklahoma State University has partnered with several of the nation’s
leaders in energy and aerospace to launch the ENDEAVOR initiative,
making it a place where interdisciplinary faculty can present
engineering principles, advanced process and manufacturing technologies,
and entrepreneurship in exciting ways.”
ENDEAVOR allows undergraduate students to apply classroom theories
through hands-on, student-developed and faculty-mentored projects, which
boasts state-of-the-art equipment and instruments. No equipment is
off-limits, and all OSU students are welcome. Laboratory classes focus
on areas such as mechatronics, robotics, digital manufacturing, fluid
and aero dynamics, thermodynamics, materials, sustainable building,
sensors and electronics, energy systems and radio communications.
ENDEAVOR is a learning tool in and of itself, with visible elevator
components, exposed structural design and visible utilities.
“We are leading a new age of education for undergraduate students,”
Tikalsky said.
Three floors of labs and makerspaces for innovation, assembly and
fabrication include industry-aligned labs, sponsored by corporations.
Industrial partners assign and support interdisciplinary projects to
fourth-year students and mentor them through design, prototyping and
testing.
Industry donors include Chesapeake Energy, Valero, ExxonMobil, Devon
Energy, National Instruments, Shimadzu, Williams Cos., McAlpine Energy,
ONEOK, NorthStar Battery and others. Alumni also helped make the project
possible.
“We put the future in ENDEAVOR,” Tikalsky said. “This laboratory takes
classic engineering principles and delivers them in a new, hands-on
approach.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005057/en/